October 2, 2023

Your guide to the October “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse

Cheryl Riley October 2, 2023

The Americas will witness an astronomical event on October 14, when an annular solar eclipse, known as the “Ring of Fire,” will be visible across vast swaths of the Western Hemisphere.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely blocks the Sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover the Sun, creating a bright ring or “ring.”

The elliptical shape of the Moon’s orbit around the Earth makes this phenomenon possible. According to To NASA. During certain times when the Moon is closest to its apogee, the furthest point in its orbit, it appears smaller against the background of the Sun. If the eclipse coincides with this period, the result is a “ring of fire” effect. Conversely, when the Moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth, and perfectly aligned with the Sun, a total eclipse (such as a total eclipse) can occur. One is scheduled to appear in April 2024).

For those living in the United States and elsewhere in the Americas, the upcoming annular eclipse promises to be a celestial spectacle; All 48 contiguous states, along with Alaska, will experience a partial solar eclipse of varying degrees. This event represents the last opportunity to view the annular eclipse in the United States until June 21, 2039 (until then, Only Alaska would get in the way for the 2039 event).

The red path shows the loop's path, but outlying areas will see partial views, as determined by the green/blue grid and percentile values ​​(e.g., New York City will experience about 30% obscured view of the sun; Florida about 70%, etc.). ).

To fully appreciate the October 14 eclipse, viewers should pinpoint their location along the annular path. This path, in which the Moon appears to pass directly through the center of the Sun, extends through parts of Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. In the United States, the annular solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 12:13 PM ET and ends in Texas at 1:03 PM ET. The Great American Eclipse has occurred Detailed maps and timetables Available for this event.

But don’t worry if you can’t make it to the annular path, as varying degrees of eclipse will be visible across much of the Western Hemisphere. Where I live in Canada, for example, I can expect 25% of the sun to be blocked, compared to the 90% seen along the annular path. My plan is to take photos and perhaps a time lapse of the partial eclipse using specialized filters for my two telescopes.

This table shows the start times of the annular eclipse for cities on its way across the United States, with surrounding areas experiencing a partial eclipse before and after these times.

Graph: NASA

A clear, unobstructed view of the Sun would be ideal, but even under overcast conditions, an annular eclipse will have a noticeable effect, casting unusual darkness during the day. Observers may find the day to be less bright than usual, even if direct view is obscured by clouds. For those who can’t see the eclipse, NASA is planning an experiment live feed From the event.

At the time of the annular eclipse, observers near the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico may spot bright lines in the sky, marking the paths of three scientific rockets. This will be part of NASA’s APEP mission Stady The effect of an eclipse on our upper atmosphere. The mission, led by Aroh Barjatya of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, aims to understand sudden changes in the ionosphere (an atmospheric layer charged with ions and electrons) due to rapid fluctuations in sunlight during a solar eclipse and the subsequent effects on ionospheric temperature and density.

“If you think of the ionosphere as a pond with some gentle ripples, the eclipse is like a motorboat suddenly tearing up the water,” Barjatya noted in a NASA press release. “It creates a trail directly below and behind it, and then the water level rises momentarily as it rushes back up.”

It is important for sky watchers to be careful. Even during an annular eclipse, powerful sunlight can cause severe and permanent eye damage. It is important not to look directly at the sun without it Special glasses for seeing solar energy Or use indirect viewing methods such as pinhole projectors. NASA has released Safety Instructions This event is designed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the spectacle without risks.

So, on October 14th, be safe, have fun and hope the skies are clear!

