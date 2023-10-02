Your guide to the October “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse

The Americas will witness an astronomical event on October 14, when an annular solar eclipse, known as the “Ring of Fire,” will be visible across vast swaths of the Western Hemisphere.
Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely blocks the Sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover the Sun, creating a bright ring or “ring.”
The elliptical shape of the Moon’s orbit around the Earth makes this phenomenon possible. According to To NASA. During certain times when the Moon is closest to its apogee, the furthest point in its orbit, it appears smaller against the background of the Sun. If the eclipse coincides with this period, the result is a “ring of fire” effect. Conversely, when the Moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth, and perfectly aligned with the Sun, a total eclipse (such as a total eclipse) can occur. One is scheduled to appear in April 2024).
For those living in the United States and elsewhere in the Americas, the upcoming annular eclipse promises to be a celestial spectacle; All 48 contiguous states, along with Alaska, will experience a partial solar eclipse of varying degrees. This event represents the last opportunity to view the annular eclipse in the United States until June 21, 2039 (until then, Only Alaska would get in the way for the 2039 event).
