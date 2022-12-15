Ys Memoire: The department in Felghana announced Switch

Falcom announce Memorandum of Yassin: The oath in so-and-soAn improved, high-resolution version of the Ys: The oath in Falana for converts. It will be launched in the spring of 2023 in Japan.

Get the first details below.

■ about Memorandum of Yassin: The oath in so-and-so

“deep” Action RPG… the final version of Ys: The oath in Falana Coming to Switch!

He was released vs PSP in 2010, Ys: The oath in Falana It was highly acclaimed as a masterpiece in the yes Action RPG series. This HD Enhanced version improves the game with additional elements.

■ Fully voiced action scenes including the long-awaited addition of Adol’s voiceovers

In addition to voice events for more than 30 characters in the game, voiceover has also been added for protagonist Adol Christin, who will be voiced by Yuki Kaji. Along with the narration by Banjou Ginga, players will be able to enjoy a more dramatic storyline.

■ New images have been added! You can also downgrade to older versions

“Refined versions” of the illustrations of each character who appears during the story were created for this remastered version. The Classics that were used in the PSP and PC versions will also be included, so you can switch between Refine and Classic during the game depending on your preference.

—Specify the version

—Classic version

—Specify the version

—Classic version

■ Remastered graphics and sounds

Remastered in HD for Switch! Not only can you enjoy more beautiful graphics upgraded to high-definition picture quality than the original PSP version, but also you can enjoy high-quality background music and sound effects.

■ Switch between three sound settings

There are three background sound settings in the game to switch from: “Original” used in the PC version Ys: The oath in Falanaand sounds “PC-8801 Version” and “X68000 Version” from its predecessors.

-An original copy

—PC-8801 version

—X68000 version

■ High-speed mode and beginner-friendly support features

Increase your speed while moving in the field and in battle by 1.5-2 times. This can be activated at any time with the press of a button, allowing you to enjoy the game more comfortably.

In addition, the game is equipped with various support features for beginners in action games, such as “Not Fall”, which allows you to instantly recover without taking damage if you fall from a high place.