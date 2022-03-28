Zelensky says Moscow is “scared” after the Kremlin banned him from meeting



Lviv, Ukraine

CNN Business

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He accused Moscow of “fearing” journalists “who can tell the truth” after the Kremlin tried to prevent Russians from seeing an interview he gave about The war in Ukraine.

The Roskomnadzor media censorship agency in Moscow issued a statement on Sunday warning Russian news ports Against rebroadcasting or redistributing the interview between Zelensky and some of Russia’s most prominent independent journalists.

“Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media against publishing this interview,” the agency said in its statement. “The media conducting the interviews will be subject to scrutiny to determine the extent of responsibility and the appropriate response to be taken.”

Journalists interviewing Zelensky are Ivan Kolpakov of Meduza, a Latvian-based website, Vladimir Solovyov of Moscow’s Kommersant newspaper, Tikhon Dzyadko of the recently closed TV Rain and prominent writer Mikhail Zygar. Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry MuratovLaureate last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, he submitted questions to Zelensky before the interview.

Roskomnadzor said in a statement on the social networking app Telegram that the Russian government has officially labeled some of the outlets that participated as “foreign agents”. On Monday, Novaya Gazeta announced that it will do so Stop posting online and in print After warning from the regulator.

During the interview, Zelensky strongly criticized Moscow but also Discuss a potential deal to end the war. He said Ukraine was ready to accept a non-nuclear neutral status.

Zelensky said on Sunday that Moscow was “afraid” of the truth.

“[They] Freedom of expression destroyed in their country – [and are] Trying to destroy the neighboring country. They portray themselves as world class players. And they themselves are afraid to have a relatively short conversation with several journalists.

“Well, if there is such a reaction – then we are doing everything right. [It] “It means they are nervous,” Zelensky added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN Monday that Russia is not afraid.

“We have laws in place, and it is very important not to publish information that would amount to a violation of these laws,” Peskov added.

Moscow cracked down on independent media in the weeks following President Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine, and many Russian journalists have left their country. Access to foreign media such as the BBC has been restricted.

Russian lawmakers have also criminalized the dissemination of “false” information that would discredit the Russian armed forces or call for sanctions against the country.