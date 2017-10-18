by Francisco Flores

Dean of Student Life & Title IX Coordinator Nicole Lenez grew up in Blooming eld, New Jersey. She is a Roanoke College alumni who really understands the small school setting, knowing that small schools have their own culture and personality. She considers herself to be a “boring individual,” but her hobbies say otherwise. She loves binge watching Net ix, especially Grey’s Anatomy. She is also a fan of Game of Thrones. She’s also interested in college sports like football and basketball. Having these hobbies on Ferrum’s campus sounds just like our students. Lenez also has a love for dessert. She prefers cake to pie, saying, “Fruit doesn’t belong with desserts!” Overall, Lenez is “loving it” here at Ferrum. Her team is working hard and pushing for positive outcomes here on campus. Lenez enjoys her field because it keeps her young, informed, and connected to the students. A downside to her eld is that everything changes every year. Because of that, Lenez says that she has to individualize her work.