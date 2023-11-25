1 in 3 Gen Z borrowers cannot return home for the holidays

Some members of Generation Z may not be able to return home for the holidays this year.

As federal student loan payments resume in October, 32% of Gen Z Americans — ages 18 to 26 — with student debt say they won’t be able to afford to travel home for the holidays on top of their payments, The latest Credit Karma survey was found.

More than 1 in 4 borrowers say their payments make vacations completely unaffordable, Credit Karma found. Nearly 1 in 3 borrowers say they are willing to cancel vacations because of the cost.

Among those planning to return home, many have their parents to thank. Just over a third of Gen Z members overall say they rely on mom and dad to pay for their travel.

However, receiving family assistance is not a reality for many. Credit Karma found that the majority of Gen Z, 66%, plan to take on debt for the holiday season. About 33% of those planning to take on debt cite traveling to see their family and friends as the reason.

“Although the holidays are often considered a happy time of year, they can cause a lot of financial stress for those struggling to make ends meet,” Courtney Aliff, consumer finance advocate at Credit Karma, tells CNBC Make It.