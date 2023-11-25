Get these Black Friday 2023 beauty deals while they’re still valid — save up to 60% at Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon

There are plenty of popular, best-selling beauty products on sale after Black Friday, from Dyson and Paula’s Choice to MAC and Sunday Riley. (Paola’s Choice, Sunday Riley, First Aid Beauty, IT Cosmetics, MAC)

Just when you thought Black Friday was over…it’s not! Huge sales continue, especially in the beauty space. Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon are all stocked with good stuff at unbelievable prices to make us look and feel great. (Have you seen the bestseller? Dyson air wrap For sale?!). If you’re at a loss for ideas or feeling overwhelmed, I’ve broken down the sales into three main categories: post-Black Friday hair tool deals, post-Black Friday skincare deals, and of course, post-Black Friday makeup deals. This may be your last chance to score everything from anti-aging superstars to LED masks at rock-bottom prices. So get ready, get ready… SHOP!

Hair tools black friday deals

Dyson Amazon currently has the best deal on the highly sought-after styling tool — and it’s currently on sale for a record low price. If you don’t know about the gadget yet: The innovative design protects hair by using high-heat air so there’s less damage over time. The current coupon takes $120 off the cost. $479 at Amazon

Conair Like many of our 14,000-plus five-star reviewers, I purchased this excellent hair dryer last year and have never looked back. It dries hair lightning fast while still being gentle, and in my experience, helps smooth out frizzy hair without a lot of time or any serious styling skill. $35 at Amazon

Revlon The original 2-in-1 hair dryer and “hot air” brush is at 50% off its original price! $30 at Ulta

Naisbay This popular, multi-functional hair tool comes highly rated and comes highly recommended as well One reviewer Declaring: “It’s amazing because it makes your hair so much shinier and softer after use! You’ve got so much volume and shine!” $60 at Amazon

lang All of L’ange’s highly-rated, customer-favorite styling devices are currently 40% off at Ulta — including this sleek, ultra-lightweight, quick-drying, salon-quality hair dryer. $147 at Ulta

Black Friday skin care deals

CosRx I’m taking my second bottle of the snail dermis transforming serum. I know you think this is weird, but read my CosRx snail mucin review, it is so good, this is the lowest it has been in months. $14 at Amazon

Amazon With hundreds of tiny needles, this roller promises to rejuvenate and rejuvenate dull skin with just a few strokes. $8 at Amazon

Rock RoC is one of the few drugstore brands that I consistently trust with my money, and this set – on sale for almost 50% off! – Especially good. It includes the brand’s popular retinol eye cream and a high-quality vitamin C serum, too. $17 at Amazon

See also Is Elon Musk about to hand Twitter over to Mr Beast? Skien Iceland 50% discount! There are a lot of eye patches and eye gels on the market right now, but this early entry into the category is still one of my favorites. Pro tip: For extra soothing under-eye puffiness, store them in the refrigerator — the cold, plus anti-inflammatory agents like ginkgo biloba will help your eye bags disappear. $17 at Ulta

First aid beauty Starting this week, you can score a bulk supply of First Aid Beauty’s limited edition face cream for half its regular cost – $25. Just an excellent deal from a killer brand. $25 at Ulta

Paula’s choice This skin-smoothing, pore-minimizing and retexturizing toner is a social media star, and reviewers say “I can see why this is everyone’s favourite!” “It works well without being harsh. You’ll see results right away with this.” $27 at Dermstore

Cosmetics IT I’d be remiss in my duties as beauty editor if I didn’t tell you about my favorite face cream that reviewers call “tried and true!” and “Best I’ve found!” $35 at Ulta

Nordstrom Nothing can compromise your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected with Clinique creams developed by dermatologists. Use this anti-wrinkle cream – enriched with peptides, hyaluronic acid and soy – twice daily for best results. Get it now to save over $20. $51 at Nordstrom

Sunday Riley This super sexy star facial from Sunday Riley has attracted thousands of fans online, including celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, who recently shared her love for the product on Instagram. Many of its 5-star reviewers are over 60 (and even 70) and say it “really changed things for my skin — it works almost instantly and makes my skin even and glowing.” Get it now in this duo set ($128 value) with 25% off – and To the fullest extent Rare sale also includes an additional $15 gift with purchase. $64 at Dermstore

Paula’s choice There’s a lot to love about this super-charged, skin-brightening serum. 1. It’s from Paula’s Choice, one of the most reliable and high-quality brands currently on the market. 2. It combines three forms of stable vitamin C – crucial to maintaining the integrity of this star ingredient. $44 at Dermstore

Tatcha This beloved skincare staple is a powder exfoliator formulated with nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein that lathers once water is added. It leaves skin soft and dewy, an instant addictive effect – after purchase, reviewers rave: “This product has improved and enhanced my skin so much that any time I try to use anything else I immediately go back to it” and simply “never leaves my shelf.” once again!” Save $17 With the code Cyber23 $51 at Tatcha

Tatcha I’ve met exactly zero people who have tried Tatcha products and didn’t like them. Their version of the classic eye cream does double duty: soothes and smoothes skin while also acting as a makeup base—helping shadows and lines stay put all day long. See also Oil slips on fears of slowing Chinese demand Save $16 With the code Cyber23 $51 at Tatcha

SkinCeuticals The holy grail of modern skincare, this award-winning serum has been topping beauty editors’ “best of” lists since 2005. $170 at Walmart

Estee Lauder Sensitive under-eye skin needs extra nourishment, which is why experts often recommend nighttime treatments that are applied before going to bed and that work while you sleep. This peptide-enriched eye cream has received over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where it is currently available. more than 60% on! $31 at Amazon

Sunday Riley Ulta is currently offering 40% off select moisturizers, including this vitamin C-infused version from top-rated brand Sunday Riley. $39 at Ulta

CosRx CosRx is definitely my desert island skincare choice — all of the K-beauty brand’s products are truly transformative (and currently 40% off) at Ulta, though I’d opt for this eye cream, which I tried for the first time last week and saw my under-eye area Inflates in minutes. $17 at Ulta

Elemis It’s Elemis’ best-selling product and has been recommended by tens of thousands across social media as an essential part of any nighttime skincare routine. Still, $51 seems like a lot of money for a facial cleanser — that is, until you consider what you’re getting: a natural 3-in-1 formula that’s part soothing balm, part facial cleansing oil, and part moisturizing milk. Basically, this product feels, smells, and feels like the most luxurious facial product you’ll ever try. $51 at Ulta

Elemis

Omnlux Are these LED light masks that smooth wrinkles and revitalize skin texture worth looking like a killer hockey goalie/luminous robot ghoul for a few minutes every day? For me, yes. Literally all I want for Christmas is this.”Dermatologist recommended red light therapy device With clinically proven anti-aging and skin rejuvenation results. “Thousands of reviewers say they trust Omnilux Mask to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and redness without any downtime or side effects. These products don’t go on sale often, so even $50 off is a blessing. $345 at Omnilux

Live More If you exclude the pricier item, the LiveMoor budget version has seven different settings, over 8,100 five-star reviews, and is currently over 45% off with the added coupon. $49 at Amazon

Amazon Among the many famous fans of the vitamin E-packed body oil is Kate Middleton herself. A royalty-free skincare product that costs $10? We’ll take it – it’s the lowest price we’ve seen online. $10 at Amazon

Amazon RARE SALE ALERT! These #1 best-selling products have thousands of fans for a reason: just stick them on your pimple, let it absorb all the gunk and then ta-da! Those defects won’t even know what hit them. Plus, they practically blend into your skin, so someone has to look closely to know you’re wearing them. This is the best price we have seen! See also Domino's Pizza (DPZ) earnings miss for the fourth quarter of 2021, CEO Rich Allison retires $10 at Amazon

Black Friday makeup deals

Cosmetics IT “America’s #1 SPF Foundation,” according to the brand, this full-coverage cream will be down to just $33 during Ulta’s sale. Contains hyaluronic acid to plump and tone the skin in general. $33 at Ulta

Fenty Beauty Come Tuesday, you’ll pay just $12 for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, which reviewers called “exceptional,” “dramatic,” and “the best mascara on the market today.” $12 at Ulta

Obi Get 30% off the entire OPI Holiday Nail Lacquer collection, including “Rebel Unconditionally,” the perfect red shade, priced at $8. $8 at Ulta

Urban decay Urban Decay’s Vice lipsticks are legendaryly moisturizing/long-lasting/amazing and at this price—along with dozens of other brand lipsticks dropping to $12 starting Tuesday—start picking out your colors and getting ready to stock up. $12 at Ulta

Kylie cosmetics Listen, you probably don’t want to know what Kylie Jenner’s super-popular lipgloss is truly Like, but if you’re curious, now’s a good time to try it — it’s only $12 at Ulta. *Come on, you’re kind of done. $12 at Ulta

Mac Starting today, you can take 30% off the price of all MAC products, including this mega lengthening mascara. $19 at Ulta

Milk makeup This classic, creamy, multi-use blush formula is perfect for adding subtle color to dull winter skin. $19 at Amazon

Tart I studied nearly 14,000 deals during Black Friday coverage this month, and my heart still skips that stupid-good sale on Tarte’s excellent tinted moisturizer plus SPF 30 sunscreen. On Tuesday, the price dropped to $20, the lowest price I’ve seen on Launch. $20 at Ulta

