Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway’s 2024 annual meeting

31 minutes ago

Investors are hoping Warren Buffett will provide more information about the next level of management at Berkshire Hathaway, after the death of Charlie Munger brought the question of succession to the forefront, an analyst said.

“Succession is frankly an issue that’s at the top of most investors’ minds,” said Kathy Seifert, CFRA’s senior vice president of research. “It’s kind of like the elephant in the room given Warren Buffett’s age, given Charlie Munger’s death.”

“I hope Berkshire makes clear or reassures investors that the corporate management position in the broader company is deeper than some people might think. I think there’s a lot of talent out there a couple of rungs below the people we know and see sitting at the desk during the annual meeting,” Seifert added. “I think Berkshire would do itself a favor by highlighting some of these people.”

– Sarah Maine