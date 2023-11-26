What are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $340 million Powerball jackpot?

Finally, the $1.77 billion Powerball jackpot had a winner recently when a ticket sold in California had all the numbers drawn. This was the second largest prize ever won in this lottery and the fourth time the jackpot had reached ten numbers.

What are the winning numbers for Saturday, November 25th?

The winning numbers in the draw on Saturday, November 25, 2023 are 27-33-63-66-68 And 9 Power ball. The playing power is 2x.

What are the winning numbers for Wednesday 22nd November?

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, November 22, 2023 draw were 20-24-33-39-42 and 21 Powerball. The playing power is 2x.

How to play Powerball

Powerball costs $2 per ticketIt is available in every US state except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. You can also participate in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

To play, you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69, and an additional “Powerball” number between 1 and 26. To secure the jackpot, All six numbers you chose It must match the one that was drawn. The jackpot grows after each draw until it is won.

Grand prize winners can choose to receive their money in 30 installments over 29 years (annuity option), or as a lump sum (cash option). If you choose to be paid upfront, you will receive a smaller amount, which is approximately half of the original jackpot. Gains are pre-tax amounts.

Smaller prizes are also available If you guess some of the winning numbers correctly, but not all of them.

All Powerball jackpots (odds in parentheses) Five numbers + Powerball: Win the jackpot (1 in 292,201,338)

(1 in 292,201,338) Five numbers: 1 million dollars (1 in 11,688,053.52)

(1 in 11,688,053.52) Four numbers + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129.18)

(1 in 913,129.18) Four numbers: $100 dollars (1 in 36,525.17)

(1 in 36,525.17) Three numbers + Powerball: $100 dollars (1 in 14494.11)

(1 in 14494.11) Three numbers: $7 (1 in 579.76)

(1 in 579.76) Two numbers + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701.33)

(1 in 701.33) One number + Powerball $4 (1 in 91.98)

(1 in 91.98) Arsenal: $4 (1 in 38.32)

When is the Powerball drawn?

There are three Powerball drawings weekly, held at 10:59 PM ET / 7:59 PM PT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Power play and double play

If players pay an extra dollar for a Power Play, Their winnings will be multiplied by two, three, four, five or ten, depending on the multiplier number chosen from the hat before the draw is made. The Power Play does not apply to the jackpot, and the multiplier is never higher than two if you win the second prize of $1 million.

For an additional $1, Players in certain regions of the United States may also be entered into the second drawingknown as Double Play, has a maximum jackpot of $10 million.