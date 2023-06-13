10 killed in a Russian missile attack in the hometown of the Ukrainian president

A residential building and a warehouse were hit by missile strikes

President Zelensky condemns the strike on his hometown

The airstrikes are the latest of many since the Russian invasion

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building and a warehouse in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday, local officials said.

The district governor, Serhiy Lysak, said four were killed in the apartment building and six in the warehouse. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkol said that one person was still trapped under the rubble and that 28 were injured, 12 of whom were receiving treatment in hospital.

Residents wailed outside the burning apartment building, which billowed in smoke after the early morning attack on the city in central Ukraine.

Olha Chernusova, who lives in a five-story apartment building, said the explosion woke her up with the sound of thunder and threw her out of bed with a violent wave.

She said, “I ran to my door, but it was so hot… there was so much smoke.”

“What can I do? I was sitting on the porch, afraid I might pass out. No one came for a long time… I thought I’d have to jump into a tree.”

[1/6] Police officers stand next to the bodies of those killed in a Russian missile strike, amid a Russian attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Andrey Dubchak

Around her, the street and courtyard were filled with glass and bricks. At least five cars were destroyed as husks.

Ihor Lavrinenko, who lives in a different part of the building, said he heard two explosions.

He said, “I woke up from the first blast, a weak bang, and went straight to the balcony. Then the second blast went over my head, and from my balcony I watched hot debris fall.”

Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, denounced the attack in a Telegram post, saying: “Russian killers continue their war against apartment buildings, ordinary cities and people.”

Russia did not immediately comment on the attack. It has repeatedly struck cities across Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in February 2022, though it denies targeting civilians.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of shelling across the border, where Kiev is carrying out counter-attack operations.

The Ukrainian military command said that air defenses destroyed 10 out of 14 cruise missiles and one of four Iranian drones fired at Ukraine last night.

Additional reporting by Lydia Kelly, Ana Proshnica and Aleksandar Vasović; Edited by Timothy Heritage

