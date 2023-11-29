November 29, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

1,000-year-old skeleton of a noblewoman with a hollow skull found buried next to her ‘husband’ in Germany

1,000-year-old skeleton of a noblewoman with a hollow skull found buried next to her ‘husband’ in Germany

Cheryl Riley November 29, 2023 3 min read

The skeletal remains of a man and a woman buried in Germany surprised archaeologists when they discovered that the skull of one of the skeletons was completely hollow.

Archaeologists made this unusual discovery during ongoing excavations near a 1,000-year-old temple Former royal palace It was built by Roman Emperor Otto the Great (also known as Otto I) in Helveta, a village in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Steve: Light show that looks like the northern lights. You can help with the search

November 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA publishes a photo of the “hidden galaxy” located 11 million light-years from Earth

November 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The first Vulcan Centaur rocket will fly with DNA samples from the CEO of the Star Trek crew

November 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant among the stars – The Hollywood Reporter

November 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

1,000-year-old skeleton of a noblewoman with a hollow skull found buried next to her ‘husband’ in Germany

November 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Gophers midfielder Athan Kalliakmanis enters the transfer portal after meeting with coach PJ Fleck

November 29, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

NASA postpones Dragonfly review and launch date

November 29, 2023 Len Houle