The Hubble telescope zooms in on the largest comet ever observed

Last year, scientists announced that they had discovered a giant comet only left Inside the orbit of Neptune. They estimated its ice cores to be between 62 and 125 miles long, based on their brightness. If the estimates are accurate, this would be the largest comet ever discovered.

But scientists wanted to make sure the preference stuck, so in January they pointed the Hubble Space Telescope toward the comet and measured its nucleus accurately. As reported this week in Astrophysical Journal LettersA comet’s core can be up to 85 miles wide, making it more than twice as wide Rhode Island. It also has a mass of 500 trillion tons, which is approximately 2800 Mount Everest.

“It’s 100 times larger than the typical comets that we’ve been studying all these years,” he said. David Jewettan astronomer and planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of the new study.

Despite its impressive dimensions, this comet – named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) after its discoverers – will only be visible to the naked eye for a brief period. It is moving toward the sun at 22,000 miles per hour. But at its closest approach, in 2031, it will get just a billion miles from the sun – just behind Saturn’s orbit – where it will appear as a faint glow in the night sky before bouncing back into the shadows.