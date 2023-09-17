14 people were killed in a plane crash in the Brazilian state of Amazonas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Fourteen people on board a small plane were killed when the plane crashed in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas on Saturday, the state governor said.

The accident occurred in Barcelos province, about 400 kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,” Amazonas state governor Wilson Lima said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our teams have worked from the beginning to provide the necessary support. My sympathies and prayers go out to their families and friends.”

Manaus Aerotaxi issued a statement confirming that an accident had occurred and that it was conducting an investigation, but did not provide any details about deaths or injuries.

“We rely on respecting the privacy of those involved during this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,” the statement read.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) said in a statement that investigators from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Accidents (CENIPA) were called in to begin an investigation into the causes of the crash of the small plane, an Embraer Bandeirante with registration PT-. SOG.

In an interview with O Globo newspaper, the governor of Lima said that the bodies had already been removed from the plane and that the victims were Brazilian tourists.

Lima also added that the area was facing heavy rains and that the most likely cause of the accident was an error in the path taken at the time of landing.

