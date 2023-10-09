14,300-year-old tree rings reveal a catastrophic warning for modern humans?

A groundbreaking discovery by an international team of scientists has revealed a dramatic rise in… Radiocarbon levels Nearly 14,300 years ago, highlighting the largest Solar storm has never been identified, Phys.org reported.

An unprecedented revelation, based on analysis Old tree rings The phenomenon, found in the French Alps, has raised concerns about the potentially catastrophic impact of a similar solar storm on our modern technological society.

The research, detailed in the publication Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Physical Sciences and Mathematical Engineering, represents a collaborative effort involving researchers from the Collège de France, CEREGE, IMBE, the University of Aix-Marseille and the University of Leeds. These scientists precisely measured radiocarbon levels inside well-preserved fossil tree trunks along the eroded banks of the Drozier River in the southern French Alps, the report said.

By examining individual tree rings, the researchers were able to identify a significant radiocarbon spike dating back specifically to 14,300 years ago. By comparing this rise with beryllium measurements obtained from ice cores in Greenland, the team concluded that this anomaly was caused by a massive solar storm that released a huge amount of energetic particles into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Edward Bard, the main author of the book Stady Professor of Climate and Ocean Evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE, they highlighted the relationship between extreme solar events and radiocarbon production, stressing that such solar storms could have devastating consequences for modern society. These consequences could include disruption of communications, satellite systems and electricity networks, resulting in potential losses worth billions of pounds.

Tim Heaton, professor of applied statistics at the University of Leeds, stressed the seriousness of the situation, citing the possibility of permanent damage to transformers in electricity networks, satellites used for navigation and communications, and increased radiation risks to astronauts during such superstorms.

The study identified this newly discovered 14,300-year-old solar storm as the largest of its kind, dwarfing previously identified Miyake events by nearly twice its size. The Miyake Events, which have occurred nine times over the past 15,000 years, have never been directly observed, leaving many questions about their nature and frequency unanswered.

Scientists stressed the need to understand and predict such extreme solar events to protect communications and energy infrastructure on Earth. Despite advances in solar observation, there is much to learn about the behavior of the Sun, the causes of these storms, and their predictability.

Cécile Miramont, IMBE Associate Professor of Paleoenvironments and Paleoclimates at the University of Aix-en-Provence, praised the exceptional discovery of the well-preserved trees. This discovery, facilitated by dendrochronology, not only provides insight into past environmental changes, but also provides a previously unknown timeline of solar activity.

The research emphasized the urgent need to understand the risks that severe solar storms pose to modern society.

While the past has revealed clues, much remains uncertain about the Sun’s behavior and the potential impact of future solar storms.

