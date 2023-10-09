SpaceX launches Starlink satellites in Florida

Above: A look at the most important stories SpaceX paused the countdown during the Falcon 9 launch Sunday night. During the mission, 22 Starlink satellites were supposed to be launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Station. SpaceX says the reason it stopped launching on Sunday was due to wind. The next opportunity to launch is at 8:42 pm Monday. Find updates about the launch here. TOP HEADLINES: Deputies: Man arrested after woman killed in Orange County shooting Suspect in custody after Deltona shooting, sheriff’s office says, Skydiver driver dies in Titusville

Above: A look at the top stories

SpaceX stopped the countdown clock during the Falcon 9 launch on Sunday evening.

During the mission, 22 Starlink satellites were supposed to be launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Station.

SpaceX says the reason it stopped launching on Sunday was due to wind.

The next opportunity to launch is at 8:42pm Monday night.

Look for updates about the launch here.

Most important titles: