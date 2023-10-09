October 9, 2023

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites in Florida

Cheryl Riley October 9, 2023

SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites


Cape Canaveral, Florida –

SpaceX stopped the countdown clock during the Falcon 9 launch on Sunday evening.

During the mission, 22 Starlink satellites were supposed to be launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Station.

SpaceX says the reason it stopped launching on Sunday was due to wind.

The next opportunity to launch is at 8:42pm Monday night.

