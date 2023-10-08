The great Nobel Prize winners were short and quick

I’ve spent much of my career writing about things on a larger scale, particularly the universe, where time is measured in centuries and distance in light-years, and where each light-year spans 6 trillion miles. The life cycles of stars are measured in millions or billions of years. By some estimates, black holes may be around, consuming voraciously, for 10^100 years.

However, atoms are measured in fractions of a nanometer, which is about three millionths of an inch. According to my colleague Carl ZimmerThere are a billion billion billion atoms in my body, grouped into about 37 trillion cells that do all the work to keep me alive and conscious.

Chemical reactions are measured in totoseconds; It is safe, but risky, to say that there may be as many as a million trillion chemical reactions occurring every second in each of the 37 trillion cells that are me. To say “I contain multitudes” is a gross understatement.

Numbers make me dizzy and tired. How can you keep track of so much that’s happening so quickly, all governed by quantum mechanics, the house rules for very small things, by which anything can be anywhere until you measure it?

Quantum accidents happen all the time. Why didn’t I simply disappear in a quantum frenzy like Schrödinger’s cat, dead and alive at the same time? I can only conclude that there is safety and stability in the astrological numbers that make us up. Perhaps large numbers are a bulwark against quantitative uncertainty. So here I am – I guess.