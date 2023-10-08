A “Ring of Fire” eclipse will create a crescent sun for sky watchers in Michigan this week

Sky watchers across the United States are preparing for a rare glimpse of a special type of solar eclipse this week, which will create some stunning effects on our sun.

On Saturday, October 14, parts of North, Central and South America will experience an annular solar eclipse, a celestial event during which the Moon blocks 90% of the Sun and momentarily leaves a perfect bright circle of the Sun’s outer edge. (Unlike a total solar eclipse, which completely blocks the sun).

According to NASAThe path of the peak viewing area for this annular eclipse will extend diagonally across the western United States from the lower part of the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of Mexico. Viewers directly in the path of this eclipse will be able to see why this eclipse is called the “Ring of Fire,” where the Moon darkens the center of the Sun but leaves a fiery outer ring.

While the rest of the United States will not see this namesake ring of fire, many will still be able to experience a spectacular partial eclipse. The extent of the partial eclipse will depend on your viewing location; The closer you are to the path of the eclipse, the greater the moon’s shadow you will see crossing the sun.

According to maps from GreatAmericanEclipse.comMost of Michigan lies in an area that will see about 30% of the sun darkened by the moon. This will create a cool “sun crescent” effect, as if the moon is “eating” the sun.

The time of this eclipse also depends on the viewing location, although the partial eclipse window will begin in most parts of Michigan starting at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET until just before 2:30 p.m. Eclipse2024.org has resources for the Ring of Fire eclipse, including an “eclipse simulator” you can use to find out the exact time of the eclipse in your city; Try it here.

NASA will also stream the event live on its website YouTube page here.

If you plan to view the eclipse on Saturday, regardless of location, be sure to have eclipse glasses or lens hoods handy: It is not safe to view the eclipse either directly or through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope without special eclipse glasses or a solar filter. A list of NASA-approved goggles and other equipment for safe solar viewing can be found at NASA is here.

Be sure to save those glasses, too: This eclipse is an appetizer for an even bigger solar event coming on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will cross more than a dozen states in the U.S. Michigan will see 99% of this eclipse, and it’s just a short drive from its path of totality. .

Learn more about the 2023 annular eclipse NASA is here.

