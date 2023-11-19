17 forgetful people who made big mistakes 1. This guy who forgot to remove a mug from the stove before cooking in a rental RV: 2. This guy who forgot to put in his parking breaks: 3. This guy who forgot to take soda cans out of the car overnight and it was -16 degrees Fahrenheit: 4. This guy who forgot to put a condom on his trimmer before cutting his hair: 5. This person who forgot his house and car keys in the mailbox: 6. These painters who forgot to put plastic on the floor to cover it: 7. This guy who forgot his laptop was in the outside pocket of the bag he checked at the airport: 8. This guy who forgot his headphones on the floor before the Roomba cleaned the area: 9. This person who forgot to check his underwear before wearing it: 10. This guy who forgot to remove the air horn from his car’s dashboard on a sunny day: 11. This person who forgot to check the papers before starting work: 12. This person who forgot to add water to the pot while steaming vegetables: 13. This guy who forgot to take the remote out of the heater while he was cleaning: 14. This person who forgot to apply sunscreen: 15. This person who forgot to pack a whole chicken tenderloin for this frozen dinner: 16. These bar staff who forgot to cover the pool table on a Friday night: 17. And finally, this guy who forgot to put his AirPods in the case before leaving home on a six-hour flight: See also Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 deals: $30 off Switch OLED, gaming super cheap Len Houle“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.” Continue Reading Previous Wandering through ancient word processors yields a monster Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ More Stories 2 min read Tech Wandering through ancient word processors yields a monster November 19, 2023 Len Houle 2 min read Tech Best Bose Black Friday deals: 40% off Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones November 19, 2023 Len Houle 2 min read Tech Google Maps is getting some new colors for its user interface November 18, 2023 Len Houle
More Stories
Wandering through ancient word processors yields a monster
Best Bose Black Friday deals: 40% off Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones
Google Maps is getting some new colors for its user interface