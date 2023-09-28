2023 Phillies postseason FAQ

Was anyone hurt?

All are healthy except first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Understandably, there has been huge interest in Hoskins’ recovery from left anterior cruciate ligament surgery in March. Thompson said if Hoskins plays in the postseason, it will happen in the World Series. But if that happens, only the DH or hard hit will be able to do it, which will essentially be a fielder’s move because he can’t field.