Packers list RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, CB Jair Alexander questionable for Thursday.

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Tom (knee), cornerbacks Jair Alexander (back) and Carrington Valentine (biceps) as questionable. Thursday’s game against the team. Detroit Lions.

Green Bay also ruled out tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker DeVondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zane Anderson (hamstring).

All five players listed as questionable were graded as limited during the Packers’ guidelines this week. Watson, Alexander, Tom and Valentine were all promoted to limited duty on Tuesday.

Green Bay has been without Jones since a 38-20 win over Chicago on Sept. 10, while Watson is looking to make his 2023 debut after suffering a hamstring injury in preparation for a Week 1 meeting with the Bears.

“I think it would be huge,” Watson said Tuesday when asked what Jones’ return and return could mean for Green Bay’s offense. “Obviously I have a lot of confidence in myself. I think we’ve done some really good things in the wide receiver room. To be able to add another element to that and another element to the offense is going to be huge for us.”

Both Tom and Valentine were injured during Sunday’s 18-17 comeback win over New Orleans. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier in the week that Valentine did not tear his biceps and said the team would give Tom “time until the game to try to get him under control and we’ll see where he’s at.”

Linebacker Rashaan Gary (knee) has not received playing status and is expected to play. See also What we learned from Friday's practice at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

The Lions have listed running back David Montgomery (groin), tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (groin), safety Kirby Joseph (hip) and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) as questionable. All five were graded as limited on Wednesday.