The first day analyze the relay splits

2023 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship
The opening night of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Championship was simply thrilling.
Not only did we see new NCAA and US Open records fall at both ends (plus the US record in the 800 free relay), but we also had some of the fastest splits in history.
in the 200 medley relay, Leon Marchand She dropped the fastest 50 breaststroke ever in 22.27, a swim that surpassed the 22.39 mark set by Minnesota Max McHugh Heats twice as early.
Alabama Derek Mass He also went 22.39, giving tonight’s race the fastest three breaststrokes in history.
As we have seen Nils Corstanje He delivered the second-fastest fly split ever at 19.15 for record-setting NC State, followed by Jordan Crooks19.27 for Tennessee, which ranks third behind the 18.94 he produced in SECs.
On Freestyle, Florida Josh Lindo His SEC 200 free relay split was 18.02 with 18.03 bubbles, while an amazing 10 teams had a split of 18.50 or faster.
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Full Cleavage
Top 8:
- NC State – 1:20.67
- Arizona State – 1: 21.07.2020
- Florida – 1:21.14
- Cal – 1:21.24
- Indiana – 1:21.52
- Tennessee – 1:21.59
- Louisville – 1:22.43
- Virginia – 1:22:51
Back blow return
|swimmer
|school
|time
|Bjorn Seliger
|cal
|20.29
|Casper Stokowski
|North Carolina State
|20.36
|Adam Chaney
|fl
|20.38
|Dalton Lowe
|Louisville
|20.56
|Brendan Burns
|Indiana
|20.60
|Jack Dolan
|Arizona
|20.61
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|20.76
|Mink died
|Alabama
|20.88
|Kryzsztof Radziszewski
|house
|20.89
|Bradley Dunham
|Georgia
|20.93
|Eric Storms
|Missouri
|20.93
|Leon McCallister
|Stanford
|20.95
|Bjorn Kamann
|Tennessee
|20.97
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|21.01
|Aidan Stoffel
|Auburn
|21.04
|Ethan Gogolsky
|Texas A&M
|21.04
|Tommy Gunton
|Notre Dame
|21.04
|Forest Webb
|Virginia Tech
|21.04
|Wes Jekyll
|Wisconsin
|21.11
|Alex Quach
|Ohio State
|21.29
|Will Grant
|Harvard
|21.38
|Casey Stowe
|Minnesota
|21.53
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|21.72
cleft chest
|swimmer
|school
|is divided
|Leon Marchand
|Arizona
|22.27
|Derek Mass
|Alabama
|22.39
|Max McHugh
|Minnesota
|22.39
|Van Mathias
|Indiana
|22.53
|Denis Petrashov
|Louisville
|22.79
|Reed Mikota
|Auburn
|22.84
|Michael Holly
|Tennessee
|22.91
|Mason Hunter
|North Carolina State
|22.95
|Alexis Savickas
|fl
|22.98
|Will pony
|Wisconsin
|22.98
|Liam Bell
|cal
|22.99
|Will Chan
|Texas
|22.99
|Noah Nichols
|Virginia
|23.00
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|23.05
|Brendan Fitzpatrick
|Michigan
|23.22
|Andres Puente Bustamante
|Texas A&M
|23.24
|Cooper van der Laan
|house
|23.25
|Chris Pichugin
|Georgia
|23.29
|Carl Hellmuth
|Ohio State
|23.43
|Jared Simpson
|Harvard
|23.55
|Sean Vickish
|Notre Dame
|23.92
Butterfly splits
|swimmer
|school
|time
|Nils Corstanje
|North Carolina State
|19.15
|Jordan Crooks
|Tennessee
|19.27
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|19.56
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|19.67
|Max McCusker
|Arizona
|19.74
|Eric Friese
|fl
|19.75
|Dare Rose
|cal
|19.85
|Connor Foote
|Texas A&M
|19.92
|Grumpy Gal Cohen
|Michigan
|19.93
|Caspar Corbo
|Texas
|19.94
|Umitkan Gurs
|Harvard
|20.01
|James Ward
|Ohio State
|20.09
|Casson Wellborn
|Notre Dame
|20.11
|Konstantin Bench
|Wisconsin
|20.16
|Max Edwards
|Virginia
|20.25
|Abd al-Rahman al-Arabi
|Louisville
|20.28
|Wesley Ng
|Georgia
|20.32
|Nate Stoffel
|Auburn
|20.42
|Kaiser Neverman
|Minnesota
|20.57
|Matteo Miceli
|Alabama
|20.64
|Marcin George
|house
|20.68
free splits
|swimmer
|school
|time
|Josh Lindo
|fl
|18.03
|Jack Alexey
|cal
|18.11
|David Curtis
|North Carolina State
|18.21
|Chris Giliano
|Notre Dame
|18.28
|Kali Makinen
|Auburn
|18.37
|Goy Caribbean
|Tennessee
|18.44
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|18.44
|Johnny Colo
|Arizona
|18.45
|Zappados penny
|Michigan
|18.48
|August Lamb
|Virginia
|18.50
|Ruslan Gaziev
|Ohio State
|18.53
|Tim Corstanje
|Alabama
|18.79
|Michael Eastman
|Louisville
|18.80
|Gavin Wright
|Indiana
|18.83
|Coco Bratanoff
|Texas A&M
|18.83
|Ben Wiegand
|Wisconsin
|18.84
|Lucas Farrar
|Minnesota
|18.94
|Danny Kruger
|Texas
|19.00
|Raphael Joe
|Stanford
|19.02
|Ryan Lenihan
|Harvard
|19.03
|Chrissy Flynn
|house
|19.07
In the 800 freestyle relay, he led the record-setting sophomore swimmer Luke Hobsonwhose leg time of 1:29.63 tied him for fourth all-time in the individual 200 free.
Luke Hobson becomes the fifth swimmer to break 1:30 in the 200 freestyle with a lap of 1:29.63 in the relay
1.Brigadier General Faris1:29.15
2- Kieran Smith 1:29.48
3. Townley Haas 1:29.50
T4: Blake Peroni 1:29.63
T4: Luke Hobson 1:29.63#NCAASwimDive
– SwimSwam Live (SwimSwamLive) March 23, 2023
Behind Hobson, there were five other swimmers in the 1:31 second lap, though to the surprise, ASU Grant Houseranked number one in the 200 freestyle with his 1:30.67 of the Pac-12s, ranked only sixth in his 1:31.92.
cal Gabriel Jet He finished second in a best time of 1:31.35, his first time going under 1:32.
In the flying splits, Marchand again made history by clocking the fastest man ever in 1:28.42, knocking back the previous fastest time of 1:29.15, set by Brigadier General Faris In 2019 (although it was a starter, no one was faster in relay possession than Faris).
Destin Lasko It was also under 1:30 for Cale, while three other swimmers were under 1:30.
800 FREESTYLE RELAY – full splits
Top 8:
- Texas – 6:03.42
- ASU – 6: 05.08.2018
- Cal – 6:06.41
- Indiana – 6:07.97
- Florida – 6:08.79
- NC State – 6:09.38
- Stanford – 6:11.49
- Auburn – 6:11.64
opening divisions
|swimmer
|school
|time
|Luke Hobson
|Texas
|1:29.63
|Gabriel Jet
|cal
|1:31.35
|Luke Miller
|North Carolina State
|1:31.55
|McGuire McDuff
|fl
|1:31.56
|Charlie Hook
|Alabama
|1:31.87
|Grant House
|Arizona
|1:31.92
|Chris Giliano
|Notre Dame
|1:32.08
|Murillo Sartori
|Louisville
|1:32.50
|Rafael Miroslav
|Indiana
|1:32.51
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|1:32.54
|Grumpy Gal Cohen
|Michigan
|1:32.55
|Michael Ponson
|Auburn
|1:32.77
|Max Berg
|Kentucky
|1:33.00
|Patrick Hussey
|UNC
|1:33.11
|Luis Dominguez Calonge
|Virginia Tech
|1:33
|Solovychik bar
|Minnesota
|1:33.56
|Coco Bratanoff
|Texas A&M
|1:33.60
|Bradley Dunham
|Georgia
|1:33.67
|Marcin George
|house
|1:33.91
|Tim Connery
|Virginia
|1:34.01
|Grant Buchinsky
|Missouri
|1:35.00
plane divisions
|swimmer
|school
|time
|Leon Marchand
|Arizona
|1:28.42
|Destin Lasko
|cal
|1:29.53
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|1:30.15
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|1:30.45
|Kobe Carosa
|Texas
|1:30.50
|Van Mathias
|Indiana
|1:31.62
|Bartosz Peschorowicz
|North Carolina State
|1:31.77
|Lucas Hanfu
|cal
|1:31.90
|Julian Smith
|fl
|1:31.92
|Julian Hill
|Arizona
|1:31.96
|Like Alves
|Alabama
|1: 32.02.2020
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|1:32.06
|Brendan Burns
|Indiana
|1:32.06
|Mason Mathias
|Auburn
|1:32.07
|Jake Mitchell
|fl
|1:32.08
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|1:32:15
|Jake Magee
|Georgia
|1:32.27
|Baylor Nelson
|Texas A&M
|1:32.51
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|1:32.73
|Eitan Ben Sheetrit
|Michigan
|1:32.76
|Ryan’s husband
|Auburn
|1:32.77
|Patrick Sammon
|Arizona
|1:32.78
|Zack Hills
|Georgia
|1:32.88
|Hunter tap
|North Carolina State
|1:32.94
|Victor Martin Roig
|Kentucky
|1:32.97
|Carlisle Cole Marty
|Virginia Tech
|1:33.04
|Dennis Loktev
|Louisville
|1:33.07
|Noah Powers
|North Carolina State
|1:33
|Peter Larson
|Texas
|1:33.14
|Jack Hoagland
|Notre Dame
|1:33.17
|Joseph Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|1:33.21
|Alfonso Meester
|fl
|1:33.23
|Jay Brooks
|Louisville
|1:33.34
|Michael Eastman
|Louisville
|1:33.34
|Jack Wright
|Virginia
|1:33.46
|Danny Schmidt
|Auburn
|1:33.60
|Patrick Callan
|cal
|1:33.63
|Mitchell Norton
|Georgia
|1:33.87
|Jack Aikins
|Virginia
|1:34.00
|Preston Forrest
|Stanford
|1:34.07
|Alec DeLong
|Notre Dame
|1:34.16
|Christopher Morris
|Minnesota
|1:34.25
|Lewis Drum
|UNC
|1:34.28
|Cam Auerbach
|Alabama
|1:34.28
|Thomas Sengella
|UNC
|1:34.39
|Clement Seki
|Missouri
|1:34
|Kasper Piotrowski
|Alabama
|1:34.49
|Kaiser Neverman
|Minnesota
|1:34.55
|Colin Fox
|Texas A&M
|1:34.76
|Noah Rutberg
|UNC
|1:34.78
|Eduardo Moraes
|Michigan
|1:34.79
|Wojciech Dutkowiak
|house
|1:34.84
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|1:34.95
|Casson Wellborn
|Notre Dame
|1:34.98
|Calvin Wendell
|Missouri
|1:35.13
|Nicholas Garcia
|Virginia Tech
|1:35.28
|Zane Rosley
|Kentucky
|1:35.34
|Sebastian Sergel
|Virginia
|1:35.44
|Connor Foote
|Texas A&M
|1:35.45
|Jay Frimes
|house
|1:36.04
|Dominic Toledo
|house
|1:36.11
|Mason Welby
|Kentucky
|1:36.13
|Alberto Hernandez
|Minnesota
|1:36.45
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Armando Paquette returns from North Carolina for the fifth season
Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury fight in danger as talks stall
Wisconsin headed to the NIT semifinals with a solid road win at Oregon