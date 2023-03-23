The first day analyze the relay splits

2023 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship

The opening night of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Championship was simply thrilling.

Not only did we see new NCAA and US Open records fall at both ends (plus the US record in the 800 free relay), but we also had some of the fastest splits in history.

in the 200 medley relay, Leon Marchand She dropped the fastest 50 breaststroke ever in 22.27, a swim that surpassed the 22.39 mark set by Minnesota Max McHugh Heats twice as early.

Alabama Derek Mass He also went 22.39, giving tonight’s race the fastest three breaststrokes in history.

As we have seen Nils Corstanje He delivered the second-fastest fly split ever at 19.15 for record-setting NC State, followed by Jordan Crooks19.27 for Tennessee, which ranks third behind the 18.94 he produced in SECs.

On Freestyle, Florida Josh Lindo His SEC 200 free relay split was 18.02 with 18.03 bubbles, while an amazing 10 teams had a split of 18.50 or faster.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Full Cleavage

Top 8:

NC State – 1:20.67 Arizona State – 1: 21.07.2020 Florida – 1:21.14 Cal – 1:21.24 Indiana – 1:21.52 Tennessee – 1:21.59 Louisville – 1:22.43 Virginia – 1:22:51

Back blow return

swimmer school time Bjorn Seliger cal 20.29 Casper Stokowski North Carolina State 20.36 Adam Chaney fl 20.38 Dalton Lowe Louisville 20.56 Brendan Burns Indiana 20.60 Jack Dolan Arizona 20.61 Matt Brownstead Virginia 20.76 Mink died Alabama 20.88 Kryzsztof Radziszewski house 20.89 Bradley Dunham Georgia 20.93 Eric Storms Missouri 20.93 Leon McCallister Stanford 20.95 Bjorn Kamann Tennessee 20.97 Carson Foster Texas 21.01 Aidan Stoffel Auburn 21.04 Ethan Gogolsky Texas A&M 21.04 Tommy Gunton Notre Dame 21.04 Forest Webb Virginia Tech 21.04 Wes Jekyll Wisconsin 21.11 Alex Quach Ohio State 21.29 Will Grant Harvard 21.38 Casey Stowe Minnesota 21.53 Wyatt Davis Michigan 21.72

cleft chest

swimmer school is divided Leon Marchand Arizona 22.27 Derek Mass Alabama 22.39 Max McHugh Minnesota 22.39 Van Mathias Indiana 22.53 Denis Petrashov Louisville 22.79 Reed Mikota Auburn 22.84 Michael Holly Tennessee 22.91 Mason Hunter North Carolina State 22.95 Alexis Savickas fl 22.98 Will pony Wisconsin 22.98 Liam Bell cal 22.99 Will Chan Texas 22.99 Noah Nichols Virginia 23.00 Ron Polonsky Stanford 23.05 Brendan Fitzpatrick Michigan 23.22 Andres Puente Bustamante Texas A&M 23.24 Cooper van der Laan house 23.25 Chris Pichugin Georgia 23.29 Carl Hellmuth Ohio State 23.43 Jared Simpson Harvard 23.55 Sean Vickish Notre Dame 23.92

Butterfly splits

swimmer school time Nils Corstanje North Carolina State 19.15 Jordan Crooks Tennessee 19.27 Tomer Frankel Indiana 19.56 Andrei Minakov Stanford 19.67 Max McCusker Arizona 19.74 Eric Friese fl 19.75 Dare Rose cal 19.85 Connor Foote Texas A&M 19.92 Grumpy Gal Cohen Michigan 19.93 Caspar Corbo Texas 19.94 Umitkan Gurs Harvard 20.01 James Ward Ohio State 20.09 Casson Wellborn Notre Dame 20.11 Konstantin Bench Wisconsin 20.16 Max Edwards Virginia 20.25 Abd al-Rahman al-Arabi Louisville 20.28 Wesley Ng Georgia 20.32 Nate Stoffel Auburn 20.42 Kaiser Neverman Minnesota 20.57 Matteo Miceli Alabama 20.64 Marcin George house 20.68

free splits

swimmer school time Josh Lindo fl 18.03 Jack Alexey cal 18.11 David Curtis North Carolina State 18.21 Chris Giliano Notre Dame 18.28 Kali Makinen Auburn 18.37 Goy Caribbean Tennessee 18.44 Dillon Downing Georgia 18.44 Johnny Colo Arizona 18.45 Zappados penny Michigan 18.48 August Lamb Virginia 18.50 Ruslan Gaziev Ohio State 18.53 Tim Corstanje Alabama 18.79 Michael Eastman Louisville 18.80 Gavin Wright Indiana 18.83 Coco Bratanoff Texas A&M 18.83 Ben Wiegand Wisconsin 18.84 Lucas Farrar Minnesota 18.94 Danny Kruger Texas 19.00 Raphael Joe Stanford 19.02 Ryan Lenihan Harvard 19.03 Chrissy Flynn house 19.07

In the 800 freestyle relay, he led the record-setting sophomore swimmer Luke Hobsonwhose leg time of 1:29.63 tied him for fourth all-time in the individual 200 free.

Luke Hobson becomes the fifth swimmer to break 1:30 in the 200 freestyle with a lap of 1:29.63 in the relay 1.Brigadier General Faris1:29.15

2- Kieran Smith 1:29.48

3. Townley Haas 1:29.50

T4: Blake Peroni 1:29.63

T4: Luke Hobson 1:29.63#NCAASwimDive – SwimSwam Live (SwimSwamLive) March 23, 2023

Behind Hobson, there were five other swimmers in the 1:31 second lap, though to the surprise, ASU Grant Houseranked number one in the 200 freestyle with his 1:30.67 of the Pac-12s, ranked only sixth in his 1:31.92.

cal Gabriel Jet He finished second in a best time of 1:31.35, his first time going under 1:32.

In the flying splits, Marchand again made history by clocking the fastest man ever in 1:28.42, knocking back the previous fastest time of 1:29.15, set by Brigadier General Faris In 2019 (although it was a starter, no one was faster in relay possession than Faris).

Destin Lasko It was also under 1:30 for Cale, while three other swimmers were under 1:30.

800 FREESTYLE RELAY – full splits

Top 8:

Texas – 6:03.42 ASU – 6: 05.08.2018 Cal – 6:06.41 Indiana – 6:07.97 Florida – 6:08.79 NC State – 6:09.38 Stanford – 6:11.49 Auburn – 6:11.64

opening divisions

swimmer school time Luke Hobson Texas 1:29.63 Gabriel Jet cal 1:31.35 Luke Miller North Carolina State 1:31.55 McGuire McDuff fl 1:31.56 Charlie Hook Alabama 1:31.87 Grant House Arizona 1:31.92 Chris Giliano Notre Dame 1:32.08 Murillo Sartori Louisville 1:32.50 Rafael Miroslav Indiana 1:32.51 Andrei Minakov Stanford 1:32.54 Grumpy Gal Cohen Michigan 1:32.55 Michael Ponson Auburn 1:32.77 Max Berg Kentucky 1:33.00 Patrick Hussey UNC 1:33.11 Luis Dominguez Calonge Virginia Tech 1:33 Solovychik bar Minnesota 1:33.56 Coco Bratanoff Texas A&M 1:33.60 Bradley Dunham Georgia 1:33.67 Marcin George house 1:33.91 Tim Connery Virginia 1:34.01 Grant Buchinsky Missouri 1:35.00

plane divisions