How Armando Pacote’s running back affects North Carolina next season Mark Packer and Taylor Tannenbaum discuss returning Armando Paquette to North Carolina State next season.

Big guy in north carolina He will be back for a fifth season with the Tar Heels, Armando Pacote told the stadium on Wednesday.

Paco, who was among the fifteen finalists for the Wooden Award, averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds this season. The Tar Heels (20-13) decided not to play in the NIT after failing to make it to an NCAA stadium for the first time since 2010.

“I am using my final year of eligibility.” Tell Backout the pitch. “I felt like it was the right decision for my future. … The main reason I came back is because I don’t want to leave North Carolina that way. But I also know I need to improve and I feel like this is the best place to do it.”

The 6-foot-11 Bacot is North Carolina’s career leading rebounder, double-double and rebound double-double. He averaged 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds in his four seasons.

Take part in this year’s North Carolina Senior Citizens’ Night festivities. He has a fifth year of eligibility due to an NCAA waiver granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An All-America selection to the AP Third Team was hampered by ankle injuries several times during the season.

Bacot led North Carolina to a runner-up finish in the NCAA tournament last year, and his decision to return was a major reason the Tar Heels were ranked #1 in the preseason AP poll. He averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in 2021-22, capping the season by becoming the first player ever to have six double-doubles in a single NCAA Tournament.

