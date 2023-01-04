Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

New Orleans Pelicans straight ahead Zion Williamson He will miss several weeks with a hamstring strain.

the The Pelicans announced the injury on Monday. It will be re-evaluated within three weeks.

Williamson was injured Monday vs Philadelphia Seventy Sixers. He pulled and grabbed his right leg after dribbled in court. Quit the game and never come back. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the severity of the injury.

The much-injured Pelican star has so far remained relatively healthy this season in leading New Orleans to a 23-14 start that has put them adrift of first place. Denver Nuggets West enters the NBA roster on Tuesday. News of his injury is a heavy blow to the Pelicans and Williamson, who have yet to play more than 61 games in an NBA season.

A meniscus tear limited Williamson to just 24 games during his 2019-20 rookie campaign. He missed the entire last season with a broken foot And the Hard rebound causing him to be sidelined for longer than expected.

Zion Williamson will be out for at least three weeks. (Bill Streicher/Reuters)

He entered training camp this season healthy and played in 29 of 37 matches. He averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 60.8% from the floor as the Pelicans emerged as Western Conference contenders.

The Pelicans are also playing without an all-star forward Brandon Ingram, who was sidelined for 18 games with a bruised toe. Coach Willie Green told reporters on Tuesday that Ingram is “evolving” to return, but did not provide a timeline. The Pelicans have been 12-6 since Ingram was sidelined.

The Pelicans will rely more on CJ McCollum and Jonas Valancionas to carry the attacking burden while the All Stars remain on the sidelines.