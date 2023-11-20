Eight amazing stats for Brock Purdy from QB’s 49ers-Buccaneers outing – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Brock Purdy was unstoppable on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium as the 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14, recording a perfect passer rating in the Week 11 win.

The 23-year-old quarterback completed 21 of 25 pass attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns with a career-high passer rating of 158.3 — the highest mark achievable.

Purdy joins 49ers legends Joe Montana and Steve Young as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to accomplish such a feat, but that wasn’t the only way he etched his name into the history books during Sunday’s win. Here are eight more amazing stats from the young midfielder’s big game:

Purdy’s passer rating of 158.3 on 25 pass attempts makes him the first 49ers QB to reach that mark (minimum 20 attempts).

With a passer rating of 158.3, Purdy joins Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff as the only QBs under the age of 24 in NFL history to have a passer rating of 158.3.

With a passer rating of 148.9 Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a passer rating of 158.3 versus Tampa Bay, Purdy became the youngest player in NFL history to post a passer rating of 145.0 or higher in consecutive starts and the first NFL QB to post. Passing rating of 145.0 or higher in consecutive starts since former QB Drew Brees in 2018.

Purdy also became the first 49ers QB to post a passer rating of 140.0 or higher in consecutive games since QB Alex Smith in 2012.

Purdy’s three touchdown passes give him 18 on the season and 31 in his career. His 76-yard TD pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk marked the longest TD pass of his career and the longest TD pass by an NFL QB this season.

Purdy recorded four career games with three or more TD passes and a passer rating of 140.0 or higher, the most by a player in his first two seasons in NFL history (Hall of Fame QB Curt Warner, three games in 1999). ).

Purdy (15 starts) also became the sixth QB in NFL history to post a passer rating of 100 or higher in 10 of his first 15 career starts (HOF QB Kurt Warner – 11 starts; HOF QB Dan Marino – 10 starts; QB Ben Roethlisberger ) – 10 starts; Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – 11 starts; Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott – 11 starts).

With 365 passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and 333 yards against the Bucs, Purdy became the first 49ers QB to throw for 300 or more yards in consecutive home games since Steve Young in 1998.

The air is certainly thin for the last overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy continues to find ways to prove that he is the 49ers quarterback Kyle Shanahan has been looking for — and the guy who will hopefully lead San Francisco to its elusive sixth Super Bowl win.

