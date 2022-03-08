Oak Ridge student held accountable for outbreak of racism at El Dorado County football game

A student who harassed a high school girls’ soccer game with racist voices over the weekend has been identified in El Dorado County and “is being held accountable,” according to the principal of Oak Ridge High School. The Oak Ridge High School girls’ soccer team reunited Buchanan High School in Clovis for the Norcal Championships Saturday, with school officials and El Dorado Union High School saying an “unexplained and completely unacceptable outburst occurred by a single individual on the Oak Ridge side of the stands as the game moved on.” From extra time to penalties. One of their Hispanic players was barked by someone in the Oak Ridge stands and a black player on the team was exposed to monkeys’ sounds and gestures, Buchanan Girls Soccer coach Jasara Gillette said on Facebook. The team posted videos of both incidents. | Video below | This is the incident when players made fun of animal sounds. But despite the harassment, Gillette said game officials and Oak Ridge management met and decided not to take any action other than a “warning”. Oak Ridge went on to win the match. “Our players were both physically and emotionally upset following the incident,” Gillette said in a statement. “This gave a huge competitive advantage to our opponent and directly affected the end of the match.” School and district officials said the school will take action to ensure the behavior is classified as hate speech and take full disciplinary action as permitted by the Education Act. “This incident disgusts our learning community and embarrasses our entire school. There is no room for this kind of individual behavior anywhere in the community,” Aaron Palm, Principal of Oak Ridge High School said in a statement. Discussions about the incident will take place in Oak Ridge classrooms, alongside Along with school-wide opportunities to reflect on what happened was mapped to the entire student body, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said in a statement that it was “unacceptable that those who attend a game walk away from all the hard work of students.” Athletes. To participate in the tournament event. The CIF prohibits discrimination or other disrespectful or degrading actions towards a member school, student-athlete, or school community. Palm said in a follow-up message to parents on Monday evening that the student responsible for the harassment was identified after the match. “After the suspension, the game has stopped,” Palm said. At the moment, it was impossible to determine who made the sound.” “The matter was discussed by the judges, a CIF director, an Oak Ridge principal and a representative from Buchanan High School. The referees decided that the final shots from the penalty shootout had to be completed.” Palm’s message went on to say that Oak Ridge’s subsequent win seemed “hollow,” as he said the team’s goalkeeper had apologized to the African-American player for the time being and the entire team had apologized to Buchanan’s team after the game. “Our girls played an excellent match and showed the best possible sportsmanship,” the message said. They should not be associated with crowd noise in any way.”

