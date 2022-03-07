Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action for wearing ‘Z’ on the podium: NPR

Caption switch Screenshot by NPR / YouTube Screenshot by NPR / YouTube

Russian gymnast Ivan Kulyak faces disciplinary action after wearing the “Z” symbol on his uniform while standing next to Ukraine’s Ilya Kovtun on the podium at the Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

The letter widely became a symbol of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although not part of the Cyrillic alphabet, the letter was worn by Russian military vehicles involved in the invasion, and its use spread to supporters of the operation.

Russian and Ukrainian athletes stood next to each other at the medal ceremony in the parallel bars, after Kovtun won a gold medal and Kolya took the bronze.

International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) issued a statement “It will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against artistic gymnast Ivan Kulyak (Russia) after his shocking behavior at the World Equipment Cup in Doha, Qatar,” she said Sunday.

Kulyak taped the message on his uniform instead of the Russian flag, which was banned by the FIG. The world gymnastics regulator announced in late February that the flags of Russia and Belarus should not be displayed in any FIG competitions, and banned their national anthems from playing.

It has since banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from participating in any FIG competitions or FIG competitions, effective March 7.

FIG’s announcement comes on the heels Other global sports organizations They have distanced themselves from Russia since it invaded its neighbour.

FIFA recently suspended All Russian football teams from competitions until further notice, after several European teams announced that they would refuse to face Russia in the upcoming friendly matches and World Cup qualifying matches. The suspension was jointly backed by UEFA, European football’s governing body, effectively preventing the country from competing in the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Russian athletes were too forbidden From competing in the Beijing Paralympics the day before the events began.