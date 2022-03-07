Putin removed from “all positions” in the International Judo Federation

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin And another Russian billionaire was disciplined before International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Putin and Arkady Rothenberg were stripped of their honorary titles and removed from all positions they held in the organization. Rothenberg was the co-founder of SMP Bank and co-owner of SGM, the largest gas pipeline construction company in Russia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The International Judo Federation announces the dismissal of Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rothenberg from all positions held in the International Judo Federation”, the organization He said.

The International Judo Federation suspended Putin from the position of honorary president of the organization last month.

Russia invades Ukraine: live updates

“In light of the conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation has announced the suspension of the status of Mr. Vladimir Putin as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the International Judo Federation said on February 27.

Putin loses the black taekwondo belt in the world due to the invasion

Putin’s standing in the world of sports was damaged by his decision to invade Ukraine.

Last week, World Taekwondo announced that it would strip Putin of his black belt. The organization said the attacks went against the organization’s motto – “Peace is more valuable than victory”.

“The World Taekwondo Championships strongly condemn the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the world taekwondo vision of ‘peace is more precious than victory’ and the values ​​of respect and tolerance in world taekwondo sport,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

In this regard, the World Taekwondo Championships decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt awarded to Vladimir Putin in November 2013.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The Russian or Belarusian flag or national anthems will not be shown at future events, World Taekwondo said.