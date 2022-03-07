March 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Putin removed from "all positions" in the International Judo Federation

Putin removed from “all positions” in the International Judo Federation

Joy Love March 7, 2022 2 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin And another Russian billionaire was disciplined before International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Putin and Arkady Rothenberg were stripped of their honorary titles and removed from all positions they held in the organization. Rothenberg was the co-founder of SMP Bank and co-owner of SGM, the largest gas pipeline construction company in Russia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of the Russian Airlines flight crew during his visit to Aeroflot flight school outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
(Sputnik, Kremlin Pond image via Associated Press)

“The International Judo Federation announces the dismissal of Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rothenberg from all positions held in the International Judo Federation”, the organization He said.

The International Judo Federation suspended Putin from the position of honorary president of the organization last month.

Russia invades Ukraine: live updates

“In light of the conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation has announced the suspension of the status of Mr. Vladimir Putin as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the International Judo Federation said on February 27.

Putin loses the black taekwondo belt in the world due to the invasion

A demonstrator holds a sign during the demonstration in Plaza de la Marina. Ukrainian residents of Malaga, Spain, who number about 11,000 Ukrainians, continue to demonstrate for peace and against the invasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A demonstrator holds a sign during the demonstration in Plaza de la Marina. Ukrainian residents of Malaga, Spain, who number about 11,000 Ukrainians, continue to demonstrate for peace and against the invasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

See also  Kylie Humphreys wins gold in her Olympic Monopop debut

Putin’s standing in the world of sports was damaged by his decision to invade Ukraine.

Last week, World Taekwondo announced that it would strip Putin of his black belt. The organization said the attacks went against the organization’s motto – “Peace is more valuable than victory”.

“The World Taekwondo Championships strongly condemn the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the world taekwondo vision of ‘peace is more precious than victory’ and the values ​​of respect and tolerance in world taekwondo sport,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

In this regard, the World Taekwondo Championships decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt awarded to Vladimir Putin in November 2013.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in launching a new ferry via a phone call at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 4, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in launching a new ferry via a phone call at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 4, 2022.
(Andrei Gorshkov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The Russian or Belarusian flag or national anthems will not be shown at future events, World Taekwondo said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence’s future in doubt after he refuses to cut wages

March 7, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

MLB Closing: MLBPA Makes First Proposal Since Games Canceled, Showing League Claims ‘Retreat’

March 7, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

UFC 272 results, highlights: Colby Covington grinds down win over Jorge Masvidal to end rivalry

March 6, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed during a battle against the Russians

March 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA is giving people the chance to name their names around the moon on the upcoming Artemis 1 mission

March 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Putin removed from “all positions” in the International Judo Federation

March 7, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Elden Ring fans think the DLC could include a PvP mode

March 7, 2022 Len Houle