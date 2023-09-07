Securities and Exchange Commission staff

Birmingham, Ala. The Southeastern Conference revealed its 126-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

The multiplayer tips start on Saturday, January 6th, and will run through Saturday, March 9th. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play. They will then play their three regular opponents a second time with the remaining two matches changing hands annually. This is the first season since 2012 that teams will receive a bye through the league table. All deposits will take place between January 23rd and February 21st.

The SEC Championship returns to Nashville, Tennessee, with Bridgestone Arena hosting the event March 13-17, 2024.

10 SEC teams have received postseason bids. The SEC’s eight NCAA Tournament selections tied their previous group best in 2018. In addition, two SEC teams competed in the National Invitation Tournament. The SEC has had 35 selections to the NCAA Tournament over the past five tournaments.

The SEC ranked second nationally with 2,756,659 fans attending games during the 2022-23 season. An average of 11,344 fans attended games at SEC schools in 2023, an increase of 787 from 2022. Three of the top four attendance leaders in 2022-2023 were from the SEC. Kentucky led the nation with total attendance of 357,721 (19,873 average), Arkansas ranked fourth with 323,875 fans (19,051 average) and Tennessee ranked fourth with 300,496 fans (18,781 average).

Times, dates and TV information will be announced at a later date.

