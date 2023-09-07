Chandler Jones says the Raiders sent a Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that the team and defensive end Chandler Jones have been dealing with “personal case And a private matter,” when asked about Jones Criticize the team on social media earlier this week, but Jones chose to go public again later in the day.

Jones showed it in posts on his Instagram account which have since been deleted badge For a member of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team who said the invaders sent him home. He said Dr. Heather Thanibon, who is the clinical program director for CRT, told him he needed to come with them because “in danger.”

Jones too Shared screenshots He said there were text messages from August with McDaniels indicating that problems between Jones and the team had been going on for some time. Jones said he wouldn’t post anything else if the Raiders let him play in Sunday’s game against the Broncos and asked why no one asked the team why he was kicked off the team.

The Raiders still list Jones as a key player in their depth chart, but there’s clearly a lot unknown about what’s going on between Jones and the team. There may also be cause for concern about Jones’ health and making sure that his health is the most important issue that everyone involved has to deal with at the moment.