Andrew Luck's experience shapes the Colts' approach to Anthony Richardson's injury

The Colts saw a very promising and highly-drafted quarterback leave the game very early when Andrew Luck decided to cut short his injury-riddled career. The last thing they want is for Anthony Richardson to follow the same path.

So when Colts general manager Chris Ballard said it was Happy with the progress Richardson has made After a shoulder injury at the end of last season, Ballard also made it clear that the Colts would be careful with Richardson, having learned a harsh lesson with Luck. Here's how the Colts website transcribed Ballard's comments about Richardson's rehab at the Scouting Combine:

“Really happy with where he is,” Ballard said. “He started throwing, he's in a rehab program. I've lived through the last period and I've learned a lot of lessons the last [with Andrew Luck]. So forgive me for being a little cautious.

“… We're here to pull the reins to make sure we don't get too far ahead of schedule and stick to everything the doctors are telling us. But he's in good shape, he's throwing, he's got a good throwing program, he's got good people working with him. I'm optimistic about where he is and where he's at.” Which he'll go to, and we'll go from there.”

The phrase “with Andrew Luck” was added by Colts.com, and Ballard didn't talk about it directly, but this is clearly what he was referring to: Ballard became the Colts' general manager in 2017, when Luck missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, And Ballard was there in 2019, when Luck abruptly retired during the preseason because of the way his injuries affected him. Ballard knows what he can do to a team when a franchise quarterback can't get healthy and stay healthy.

So Ballard wants to avoid repeating history with Richardson, and the Colts will be more cautious with Richardson's injury than they were with Luck's injury.