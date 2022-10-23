Carson Wentz put on IR; Will miss the return to Link vs the Eagles

Carson Wentz won’t be back at Link next month after all.

The leaders put Wentz into Saturday’s IR game, which means Wentz will be out for at least the next four weeks, including Monday’s evening football game against the Eagles on November 14.

Wentz, 29, has already had surgery for a broken finger. He’ll be out until at least Week 11 when the Leaders play the Texans in Houston.

You will definitely miss Wentz games: vs. Packers, vs. Colts, vs. Vikings, vs. Eagles. So Wentz will also miss his return to Indianapolis, another former team.

Without Wentz, the leaders will turn to Taylor Heinicke as their primary quarterback. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as their backup. So it’s likely that the Eagles will see Heinicke on November 14th.

Heinicke started against the Eagles in the second of their games in 2021. In the Eagles’ Week 16 20-16 win, Heinicke completed 27 of 36 passes for 247 yards and an interception.

In the first game between the Eagles and the Leaders of the season, the Eagles won 24-8 at FedExField. In that game against his former team, Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards, but was sacked an astonishing 9 times and stumbled twice.

Wentz was the Eagles quarterback from 2016-2020, but was on the bench for the last four games of the 2020 season and was traded in that off-season against Indianapolis. He bounced off his welcome in Indy after just one season, then was traded back to NFC East.

Since Wentz’s departure, the Eagles have moved forward with Galen Hurts, who has played at a much higher level this season.

While Wentz won’t make his much-anticipated return to Link this season, there were a huge number of Eagles fans at FedExField back on September 25th. Felt like an Eagles home match anyway.

