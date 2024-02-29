Kaitlyn Clark passes Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Iowa State guard Kaitlin Clark continued her record-breaking quest Wednesday when she passed Kansas Jayhawks legend Lynette Woodard for the major college women's basketball scoring mark in the Hokies' 108-60 win over Minnesota.

Clark scored her 33rd and final point of the game on a 3-pointer at the 4:29 mark of the fourth quarter against the Gophers, giving her 3,650 points. Woodard, who played in the final years of the AIAW from 1977 to 1981, scored 3,649 points.

Clark also broke the NCAA women's single-season 3-point record in Wednesday's game. She turned eight and is now at 156 for the season. She also earned the 17th triple-double of her career, adding 12 assists and 10 rebounds to her 33 points. Iowa State won every game in which Clark had a triple-double.

Clark broke the women's NCAA scoring record of 3,527, set by Washington's Kelsey Bloom, on February 15 against Michigan. As she did on Wednesday, Clark broke that mark with her 3-pointer.

Next up for Clark: NCAA men's and women's overall scoring record of 3,667 points. That was hired by LSU's Pete Maravich from 1967 to 1970, before freshman eligibility in college basketball.

Pearl Moore, who played at Francis Marion from 1975 to 1979, is the AIAW's junior high/overall record holder with 3,884. Maravich, Moore and Woodard both played before the three-point line was implemented in college basketball.

When asked about Clarke and her scoring mark, Woodard told ESPN: “I know what it means to her because I was there. I'll have some wisdom for her if we talk, and I hope one day we do.”

“I think she's a great player. I'd love to meet her. But what I say will be between me and her, because I can share some things that no one knows. She'll be the only one who would understand what I was saying because she does.”