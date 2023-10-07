A $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion, with a cash value of $614 million, in Saturday night’s drawing.

This is the third-largest jackpot of all time, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in the July 19, 2023 drawing. There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot won. This is the first time that major Powerball tournaments have generated $1 billion jackpots.

“This has become another Powerball jackpot, and we have many factors aligned at the right time to be able to support $1 billion jackpots in a matter of months,” Drew Cvetko said. , President of the Powerball Product Group and CEO of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

“While the dream of winning the $1 billion jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers tomorrow night!” – said Svetko.

Charles Krupa/AP

This prize surpasses the $1.08 billion jackpot won in California on July 19.

The Powerball jackpot was dealt last Wednesday night, after no ticket matched the six white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the red Powerball 1.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held before 11 PM ET at the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.