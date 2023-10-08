Draw results for a $1.40 billion lottery jackpot

the Arsenal The lottery jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday night, and it remains in third place on the list of the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.



Here are the numbers On Saturday, October 7, the Powerball jackpot is valued at $1.40 billion with a cash option of $614.0 million.

Powerball winning numbers 10/7/23

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, Saturday, October 7, 2023?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

Ten tickets matched all five numbers except the $1 million Powerball ticket. Purchased in Massachusetts (two), Texas (two), California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Two tickets sold in Iowa and Maine matched all five numbers except the Powerball and added a Power Play for $2 million.

Double play The numbers are 13, 31, 51, 55, 66, and the Powerball is 23.

No one matched all six numbers, and no ticket matched all five numbers except the $500,000 Powerball ticket.

How many Powerball lottery numbers do you need to win the prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win the prize. However, that number should be a $4 Powerball.

What do I do if I get two lottery numbers in Powerball?

Matching two numbers will not win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is a Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Monday’s Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1.55 billion with a cash option of $679.8 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times a week at approximately 10:59 PM ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Mega Millions Lottery Draw

the Huge millions The jackpot resets after a ticket sold in Texas matches all six numbers on Friday night. the The current jackpot is Mega Millions He is valued at $20 million, with an $8.7 million cash option.

Powerball jackpot winners

Below is the list of 2023 grand prize winners, according to powerball.com:

Results of the top 10 Powerball lottery prizes

Here are the 10 best Powerball jackpots of all time, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion – November 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.55 billion – October 9, 2023; To be determined later. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; wisconsin. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million – February 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million – October 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

Results of the top 10 US lottery prizes

Here are the nation’s top 10 all-time Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

2.04 billion dollars, Arsenal – November 7, 2022; California. 1.586 billion dollars, Arsenal — January 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. 1.58 million dollars, Huge millions – August 8, 2023; Florida. 1.55 billion dollars, Arsenal – October 9, 2023; To be determined later. 1.537 billion dollars, Huge millions — October 23, 2018; South Carolina. 1.35 billion dollars, Huge millions – January 13, 2023; who. 1.337 billion dollars, Huge millions – July 29, 2022; illinois. 1.08 billion dollars, Arsenal – July 19, 2023; California. 1.05 billion dollars, Huge millions – January 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million Arsenal – March 27, 2019; wisconsin.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.