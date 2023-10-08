The Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.55 billion after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing

The winning numbers are estimated at $1.423 billion Powerball jackpot win It was revealed on Saturday night. They were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 with Arsenal 19th.

There was no winner in Saturday’s drawing, bringing the total jackpot to $1.55 billion. It is now the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in Powerball history.

There have been no Powerball jackpot winners since a single ticket was sold in Los Angeles claimed A pot of gold worth $1.08 billion on July 19. Wednesday night’s drawing was the 33rd since then.

This is the first time in Powerball history that two consecutive jackpots have reached the $1 billion mark, according to Powerball officials.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



It was the largest jackpot in Powerball and US lottery history $2.04 billionwhich in November 2022 was won by a man also in the Los Angeles area.

A single winner in Saturday’s drawing will have the choice between a lump sum payment of approximately $614 million before taxes, or an annuity option consisting of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. It is sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11pm ET.

The lottery jackpots have become $1 billion Most common In recent years, as have Powerball and Mega Millions Raising ticket prices The odds of winning the jackpot are reduced. According to the Washington PostIn 2015, Powerball lowered the odds of winning from 1 in 175.2 million, to where they currently stand at 1 in 292.2 million.