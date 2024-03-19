March 19, 2024

A ball of fire was seen in the sky of Galveston, Texas

March 19, 2024

There were several reports of a ball of light penetrating the sky above Kemah Walk.

GALVESTON, Texas — It's a bird… it's a plane… it's a meteorite?

A camera captured the bright flames seen falling from the sky over Galveston Monday night.

The video, provided by Saltwater Recon's Larry Perez, shows a green-blue ball of light streaking through the sky over the North Pier and Kemah Promenade.

According to the International Meteor Organization, there were several reports across Texas of a “fiery meteor” around the same time Monday night.

If you've seen the meteor, we'd love to see your photos and video.

