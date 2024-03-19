A ball of fire was seen in the sky of Galveston, Texas

There were several reports of a ball of light penetrating the sky above Kemah Walk.
GALVESTON, Texas — It's a bird… it's a plane… it's a meteorite?
A camera captured the bright flames seen falling from the sky over Galveston Monday night.
The video, provided by Saltwater Recon's Larry Perez, shows a green-blue ball of light streaking through the sky over the North Pier and Kemah Promenade.
According to the International Meteor Organization, there were several reports across Texas of a “fiery meteor” around the same time Monday night.
If you've seen the meteor, we'd love to see your photos and video. You can participate via the NEAR ME feature on the KHOU 11 app or text 713-526-1111.
