San Diego residents stare in awe as SpaceX rocket dazzles SoCal sky – NBC 7 San Diego

The rocket launch was clearly visible across the skies of San Diego County Monday night when SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.
San Diego residents looked up as a white trail followed the rocket that split the sky at what was already a gorgeous sunset.
The launch took place around 7:30 p.m. Viewers sent their photos of the rocket launch to NBC 7 from as far east as Arizona and as far north as San Clemente.
Do you have photos or pictures of your own? Send them here!
