March 19, 2024

San Diego residents stare in awe as SpaceX rocket dazzles SoCal sky – NBC 7 San Diego

Cheryl Riley March 19, 2024 2 min read

It's not aliens. It's SpaceX!

The rocket launch was clearly visible across the skies of San Diego County Monday night when SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

San Diego residents looked up as a white trail followed the rocket that split the sky at what was already a gorgeous sunset.

The launch took place around 7:30 p.m. Viewers sent their photos of the rocket launch to NBC 7 from as far east as Arizona and as far north as San Clemente.

Take a look at the pictures below:

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch can be seen over Eastlake on the evening of March 18, 2024. (Jim Zuffoletto)
Falcon 9 launches over the Ocean Beach Pier on the evening of March 18, 2024. (Jim Grant)
A Falcon 9 launch can be seen over the East Village in downtown San Diego on March 18, 2024. (Anonymous viewer in the East Village)
Downtown San Diego residents can clearly see the Falcon 9 launch over the city on March 18, 2024. (Views in the East Village)
A viewer in Santee snapped a photo of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch from their front yard on March 18, 2024. (Julie Najjar)
The Falcon 9 left a long trail overhead in the skies over Balboa Park on March 18, 2024. (Evgeni Eurobi)
The Falcon9 launch left streaks over a gorgeous sunset over the shipyard near the Coronado Bridge on March 18, 2024. (Garbriel Noyola)
SpaceX's Falcon9 launch left streaks in the dawn sky over Mira Mesa on March 18, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
The Falcon 9 launch left clearly visible streaks over San Diego on March 18, 2024. (Kristin Valdivia)
The Falcon 9 launch was visible from as far east as Arizona on March 18, 2024. (Andrzej Sroka)
View from San Clemente
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch can be seen by viewer from San Clemente on March 18, 2024. (Rachel Smith)
The Falcon9 launch can be seen over Cuyamaca College on March 18, 2024. (Lissa Layne)
