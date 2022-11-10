November 10, 2022

rtwork depicting a tidal disruption event (TDE). TDEs are causes when a star passes close to a supermassive black hole and get torn apart by the gravity of the latter. The debris forms a fan-shaped pattern around the black hole before eventually falling in.

A black hole announces itself to astronomers by ripping apart a star

Cheryl Riley November 10, 2022 4 min read

An as yet undiscovered black hole announced its existence to astronomers when it broke apart and devoured a star that was wandering near it.

A medium-mass black hole is located in a dwarf galaxy a million light-years away a land The star tore apart in an event astronomers call a tidal disturbance event (TDE). TDE made itself visible when it released a wave of radiation so powerful that it briefly outperformed every star in its dwarf galaxy’s house combined.

