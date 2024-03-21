A child care center is under investigation after a man died from a snake bite

world News

An investigation is underway after a father-of-three died from a snake bite while trying to remove an eastern brown from a childcare centre.

Jerome Brooks, 47, died of cardiac arrest after attempting a takedown at the center in Townsville on Tuesday.

It has now emerged that Brooks was not a qualified snake catcher raising questions as to why he attempted the dangerous removal.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has now launched an investigation into the incident. 7News mentioned.

“Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) is investigating an incident at a business in Townsville,” a spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au.

“As this is a current investigation, WHSQ is unable to provide further information at this time.”

Queensland Ambulance Service director Paula Martin said Brooks drove home to Dirragon but soon went into cardiac arrest.

His wife performed CPR until paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

“Our staff found that he was in cardiac arrest,” Martin said.

“The call was made by the patient’s wife, who then initiated CPR when the patient went into cardiac arrest.

“The information provided to us is that the man was bitten at a different location and returned to his residence, where his wife paralyzed and wrapped his arm, when symptoms developed.”

Brooks leaves behind a wife and three children.

Martin said snake bites were common in north Queensland but were rarely fatal.

“When a snake bites you and you don't know snakes exist, treat them as if they were poisonous,” she said.

“It's really important to stay calm and keep the person calm.

“Apply basic first aid, which is immobilization, compression bandages, and dialing triple 0.

“If you are not sure what first aid measures to take, call 0, and they will guide you on what to do for the patient.”

Brooks is believed to be the first person to die from a snake bite this year in Australia.

In January, a woman in her 20s was bitten by an eastern brownie while she slept at her rural home in southern Queensland.

Paramedics were called to the Glenmorgan home, about 380 kilometers west of Brisbane, just before 1am.

Two people died from eastern brown snake bites in Australia last year.

-With NCA Newswire





