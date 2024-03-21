March 21, 2024

The Houthis in Yemen claim responsibility for the missile attack on Israel

Frank Tomlinson March 21, 2024 1 min read

The Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for launching a cruise missile that landed in an open area in Israel, marking the first time a projectile launched by the Iran-backed group has struck the Jewish nation.

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had tracked down a “suspicious air target,” which it later confirmed was a cruise missile, The Times of Israel Reports.

The Israeli army claimed that the missile landed in an “open area north of Eilat.”

The Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a cruise missile that landed in an open area in Israel. Getty Images
The Israeli army says it is now investigating the attack, according to The Times of Israel. Reuters
This published footage provided by the Houthi Media Center shows the military spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi movement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, making a military statement on March 19, 2024. Getty Images

No damages or injuries were reported.

The Israeli army says it is now investigating the attack, according to The Times of Israel.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a recorded message on Tuesday that the Houthis also targeted a fuel tanker in the Red Sea with naval missiles.

The group targeted an LPG tanker that was heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia on March 15 and 17.

However, both attacks missed their intended target and did not cause damage or casualties.

