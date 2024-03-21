The Houthis in Yemen claim responsibility for the missile attack on Israel

The Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for launching a cruise missile that landed in an open area in Israel, marking the first time a projectile launched by the Iran-backed group has struck the Jewish nation.

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had tracked down a “suspicious air target,” which it later confirmed was a cruise missile, The Times of Israel Reports.

The Israeli army claimed that the missile landed in an “open area north of Eilat.”

No damages or injuries were reported.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a recorded message on Tuesday that the Houthis also targeted a fuel tanker in the Red Sea with naval missiles.

The group targeted an LPG tanker that was heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia on March 15 and 17.

However, both attacks missed their intended target and did not cause damage or casualties.