Biden expands his financial advantage over Trump

While Mr. Trump leads Mr. Biden in most national polls, Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party have a growing cash advantage — a gap that has become one of the most pressing issues facing Mr. Trump, who has been busy wooing some people. The Republican Party's top financiers attended private dinners at Mar-a-Lago, his club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, the financial picture remains incomplete: Trump and Biden are both raising money through joint fundraising committees, which will not report until mid-April. These committees funnel money to campaigns, which are better able to pay salaries and buy advertising time at lower rates guaranteed to candidates.

Over the weekend, Biden's team announced $53 million in fundraising In February he passed through committees supporting his re-election bid, totaling $155 million, up from $130 million at the end of January. April reports will provide more details on how and by whom this money was raised.

Mr. Biden, as the incumbent, has been raising money for months alongside the Democratic National Committee — a massive operation building the groundwork needed in the general election.

Mr. Biden will also be supported by more than $1 billion pledged by outside groups to support his bid — money separate from the party accounts presented Wednesday.