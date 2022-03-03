A closer look at the other stars of Gran Turismo 7 – people

Gran Turismo 7 Filled with cool, true-to-life re-creations of cars, both new and classic. Attention to car detailing has been a hallmark of Polyphony Digital racing since its debut on the original PlayStation. (My colleague Sam Byford Full game review here.)

The latest edition – which launches on March 4th on PS4 and PS5 – includes an even more satisfying picture mode than before, providing endless ways to make your journey feel even more extraordinary. But I can’t stop turning the camera around to look at people with low content.

Sure, you can pause any second of any racing restart, walk around your car, adjust the camera angle completely, and adjust many other settings before taking a ready photo for your desktop background. You can zoom in up close on ray tracing details (light bouncing off and around the tail lights in an especially impressive way) or making corners to make your car look better in odd (or very simple) places. You can choose to keep the mud, dents, scrapes, and broken headlights or taillights your car was exposed to during the race, or tweak some settings to make your ride look authentic.

I spent much more time on the photo mode than I expected Gran Turismo 7I spent a little more time looking at people than at cars. The stadiums and racetracks are lined with people, which I’m sure developer Polyphony Digital would prefer not to investigate as closely as their cars. However, I became obsessed with taking pictures of the anonymous attendees who attend. Sure, that’s normal business compared to shooting cars, but someone has to be one with the people.

The sampling I picked seemed like a mixture of scans of real people, mixed in with some, I would say, the polygonal delights of the PS2 era. I captured all these shots on PlayStation 5.