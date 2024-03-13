March 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A Japanese solid-fuel rocket explodes shortly after launch Space news

A Japanese solid-fuel rocket explodes shortly after launch Space news

Frank Tomlinson March 13, 2024 2 min read

Tokyo-based startup Space One was aiming to become the first private Japanese company to put a satellite into orbit.

A small Japanese rocket exploded shortly after launch in a blow to Tokyo-based startup Space One's attempt to become the first domestic company to put a satellite into orbit.

The 18-meter (60-foot) solid-fuel, four-stage rocket called Kairos exploded into pieces seconds after launch at 11.01 a.m. (02:01 GMT) on Tuesday, filling live broadcast screens with images of flames and clouds. Smoke rising. Burning debris could be seen falling onto the surrounding mountain slopes as sprinklers began spraying water.

Space One said the flight was “stopped” after the launch from the mountainous Kii Peninsula in western Japan, and it was investigating the situation.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the explosion or whether there were any injuries. Space One said the launch was highly automated and required only about a dozen staff at the ground control center.

Kairos carried an experimental government satellite capable of temporarily replacing intelligence satellites in the event of their failure, and was supposed to put it into orbit approximately 51 minutes after launch.

Kairos exploded into pieces seconds after being launched from the Kii Peninsula [Kyodo via Reuters]

Although Japan is a relatively small player in the space race, the country's rocket developers are scrambling to build cheaper vehicles to meet growing demand for satellite launches from the government and global customers.

Space One was founded in 2018 by a group of Japanese companies including Canon Electronics, IHI Aerospace, construction company Shimizu and the government-backed Development Bank of Japan.

Space One wants to offer “space courier services” to domestic and international customers, with plans to launch 20 rockets a year by the late 2020s.

See also  Ruja Ignatova: The missing word Cryptoqueen has been added to the FBI's Most Wanted list

Last July, another Japanese rocket engine exploded during testing about 50 seconds after it ignited.

The solid-fueled Epsilon S rocket was an improved version of the Epsilon rocket that failed to launch last October.

Its test site in northern Akita Prefecture caught fire and a huge column of gray smoke rose into the sky.

Last month, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) celebrated the successful launch of its new flagship H3 rocket, after years of delays and two previous failed attempts.

The H3 has been mooted as a competitor to SpaceX's Falcon 9, and could one day deliver cargo to bases on the moon.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's successful launch followed Japan's landing of an unmanned probe on the moon's surface in January, making it only the fifth country to achieve a “soft landing” on the moon's surface.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The war between Israel and Hamas and aid news for Gaza: live updates

March 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

New Zealand is investigating a 787 accident with passengers hitting the roof

March 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: India moves to implement a controversial bill that excludes Muslims

March 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

'The Fall Guy' raises the roof at SXSW world premiere

March 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Male mammals aren't larger than females after all – new study

March 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kawhi Leonard exits the Clippers game and the arena due to chest spasms

March 13, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door pre-orders are available on Amazon

March 13, 2024 Len Houle