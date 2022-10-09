October 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A lawsuit has been filed against the makers of Texas Pete's hot sauce over a popular North Carolina product

A lawsuit has been filed against the makers of Texas Pete’s hot sauce over a popular North Carolina product

Cheryl Riley October 9, 2022 2 min read

Texas Pete’s hot sauce isn’t as Texas as a Los Angeles man thought, according to a class-action lawsuit.

Los Angeles resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September in California District Court against hot sauce producers, North Carolina-based TW Garner Food, alleging false advertising after he thought the brand was a “Texas product,” According to North Carolina news station WGHP-TV.

White bought a bottle of the hot sauce — with a label showing a white star (like a Texas flag) and an all-red cartoon cowboy — and “relyed on the language and images on the front label” before buying it, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that the man believed the label’s appearance made her look “clearly from Texas.” However, the hot sauce originated at the Winston-Salem Barbecue in 1929.

WGHP-TV reported that the lawsuit wants the hot sauce brand, which has until November 10 to respond to the complaint, “change its name, brand and payment.”

The complaint claims that “there is nothing surprising for them in Texas.”

Texas Pete’s Hot Sauce, a condiment introduced by Sam Garner, isn’t directly related to the Lone Star State but rather the result of Garner and his sons trying to come up with a name for their sauce at their barbecue restaurant, according to the brand’s website.

A marketing consultant came up with the idea of ​​naming the hot sauce “Mexican Joe” “to refer to the pungent flavor reminiscent of the favorite foods of our southern neighbors,” says the brand’s website.

However, Garner allegedly did not feel the name.

“No, it must have an American name!” The site claims that Garner said.

See also  Global markets shook from Wall Street and China vowed no Covid

The name Texas Pete was a combination of the Lone Star State name along with “Pete,” which is the nickname for Garner’s son Harold, according to the site.

The complaint alleges that Texas Pete, a Louisiana-style hot sauce, is the product of ingredients “sourced outside of Texas” and the hot sauce producer admits “that the reputation of Texas is a reputation they were trying to imitate and capitalize on.”

The hot sauce brand did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

To stream NBCU’s special offers in this widget sign up peacock


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The US Postal Service wants to raise stamp prices to 63 cents

October 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Labor Department said Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to the Wall Street Journal.

October 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

China criticizes latest US export curbs on chips

October 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Harley Quinn voice actor criticizes Chris Pratt’s Mario: ‘It must be Charles’

October 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The CAPSTONE team takes back control of the situation from the spacecraft – no longer stuck in space

October 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Mariners and Guardians present a day of historic comeback, goalless innings: Stark’s Weird and Wild in the MLB Playoffs

October 9, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

A look at the Pixel Tablet user interface: Android, Google Camera [Gallery]

October 9, 2022 Len Houle