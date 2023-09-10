September 10, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A mailman was robbed while he was walking on the postal road at Grand Crossing

A mailman was robbed while he was walking on the postal road at Grand Crossing

Cheryl Riley September 10, 2023 1 min read

A Priority Mail package is shown at a USPS facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – An investigation is underway after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Grand Crossing, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Chicago Police say the mail carrier was robbed just before 6 p.m. Saturday while en route in the 7700 block of South St. Lawrence Street.

Police say that during the robbery, the mailman was approached by three men, all armed with handguns. The men demanded postal items from the carrier before fleeing the scene. Officials did not provide details about what the perpetrator stole from the tanker.

Police say the carrier was not injured during the robbery.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with the theft and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact USPS at 877-876-2455. Those with information that could assist police with their investigations can leave a tip for officers on CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

See also  How was the world's largest cruise ship built?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

New long-haul destinations American Airlines is adding in 2025 and 2026

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Deflationary pressures in China ease as consumer prices rise

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Pike Place Market files a lawsuit against the famous fish merchant

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Jimmy Buffett’s Wife Jane Slagful Thanks Fans and Doctors for Support – Billboard

September 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists are developing an energy source that could allow astronauts to live on the moon

September 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Revolution assistant Richie Williams was part of the Bruce Arena investigation: sources

September 10, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Scientists in China may have reinvented the toilet bowl

September 10, 2023 Len Houle