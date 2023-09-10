A mailman was robbed while he was walking on the postal road at Grand Crossing

A Priority Mail package is shown at a USPS facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – An investigation is underway after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Grand Crossing, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Chicago Police say the mail carrier was robbed just before 6 p.m. Saturday while en route in the 7700 block of South St. Lawrence Street.

Police say that during the robbery, the mailman was approached by three men, all armed with handguns. The men demanded postal items from the carrier before fleeing the scene. Officials did not provide details about what the perpetrator stole from the tanker.

Police say the carrier was not injured during the robbery.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with the theft and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact USPS at 877-876-2455. Those with information that could assist police with their investigations can leave a tip for officers on CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.