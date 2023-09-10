We will send you a MIFT Daily Digest Email round up the latest Master in Management News every morning.

HEC Paris chair 2023 Financial Times Masters in Management Classification From international business schools, a little while ago St. Gallen from Switzerland, with four other French schools in the top tier among 12 institutions out of 100 ranked.

With 21 entries, French business schools make up a fifth of the institutions ranked, ahead of 10 from the UK, led by London Business Schoolwhich ranks third overall.

However, in a sign of the increasing internationalization of European qualifications historically aimed at students with little or no professional work experience, there were also 11 Indian schools ranked, three from mainland China and two from Hong Kong, among many other countries represented.

There are currently only two US schools in the FT MiM rankings – Hult International Business School And the University of South Carolina: Moore – But others are increasingly offering the program, including University of Chicago Booth School of Businesswhich is recruiting its first regiment this year.

“We’ve seen a very significant increase in demand from younger students, and an MBA is not the right program if they don’t have full-time work experience,” says Starr Marcelo, vice dean of MBA programs at UChicago Booth. “This is their best entry point into Business world.”

The new American interest partly reflects stagnation in domestic demand for the country’s traditional two-year MBA degrees, offering instead a shorter and cheaper way for students to learn about business, and allowing employers to hire them at younger ages and at lower salaries.

The FT ranking is not comprehensive, as business schools decide whether to participate and share data in the assessment. To be eligible, schools must all be accredited by either the US-based AACSB or the European agency EFMD Equis.

The rankings are based on the relative performance of a range of factors provided by schools and their graduates three years after completing their studies, including graduates’ salaries, whether they have achieved their study goals, and diversity.

In line with other business qualifications rated by the Financial Times, the methodology has been revised this year to reduce the overall weight given to salaries and to increase the importance of other factors, including new assessments of the value of alumni networks. (Graduate salaries and salary increases remain the most likely criteria, at 16 percent and 10 percent, respectively.) The rankings also take into account schools’ commitments to setting a net-zero emissions target, publishing a carbon audit report and teaching sustainability-related topics in their core courses.

London Business School received the highest scores for the value of its alumni network as assessed by graduates three years after completing their studies, followed by HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management In Germany.

Graduate School: HEC Paris HEC Paris It ranks first after a decade of being ranked second. Leo Cremonesi writes. The school is in the top five for average graduate salary, at $129,806, and for goals achieved, a measure of achievement of study goals. It also ranks fifth in terms of the proportion of teaching hours devoted to environmental, social and governance issues and solutions related to how organizations can get to net zero. “HEC is a true center of excellence, attracting the best talent from around the world,” said one graduate surveyed. See also Dow Jones dives as apples crumble; Tesla's stock is falling as Elon Musk does

Indian schools rank in the top four in terms of salary results three years after completion, adjusted for international purchasing power parity, led by Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Priced at $137,919. In Europe, HEC Paris leads with $129,806.

The highest salary increase was reported by Tsinghua University College of Economics and Management In Beijing, wages nearly doubled three years after graduates obtained their master’s degrees. Louisin Rome, ranks second in terms of high wages among graduates.

Across MiM-rated programmes, average inflation-adjusted salaries have risen by $5,000 since 2017, although the gender pay gap has remained strong, with female graduates earning on average 19 per cent less than their male counterparts.

Reported salaries rose last year after a lull during the pandemic, although graduates at all schools that participated in both years earned an average of $78,325 in 2023 compared to $79,026 in 2019, after adjusting for inflation.

Akbar Nahid: Rabat Business School Rabat It rose the highest, rising 32 places to reach 54th place. Eleanor Myers writes. The Moroccan school is the best in international work mobility based on employment sites from the completion of the course until today. Rabat also ranks second in terms of career advancement, based on changes in seniority and size of the organization. “It is a good opportunity to stay in Africa and study in an international environment,” said one graduate.

There has been a significant increase over the past four years in salaries for graduates working in the Asia Pacific region, from an average of $80,659 to $92,142. Salaries in continental Europe fell from $77,637 to $73,029 during this period, while salaries in the United Kingdom rose from $92,758 to $96,387.

Dozens of business schools reported gender parity among their students, with half of the 100 ranked master’s courses teaching more men than women, and the proportion of females falling to 14% at the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management in Germany.

There are still more male than female teaching staff in more than 90 per cent of schools, with parity only in France. ESC Claremont And Institute of Mines and Communicationsalong with India Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. XLRI — Xavier School of Management In India, only nine percent of the teaching staff were female. About a quarter of business schools reported gender parity on their advisory boards, although more than two-thirds still had more males than females.

Faculty of Economics and Management, Lund University (Lusem) in Sweden ranks first in teaching environmental, social and governance topics, including lessons on carbon reduction, followed in second place for example From Spain.

SDA Bocconi / Bocconi University In Italy, it ranked first in terms of its overall score in publishing its carbon emissions audit and net-zero emissions target, ahead of IE Business School In Spain and Norwegian Business School BI In joint second place.