October 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

small round probe against yellow sky and background

A NASA instrument tied to Venus prepares to face harsh weather

Cheryl Riley October 29, 2022 4 min read

NASA scientists are preparing to paint the most detailed picture yet of Venus’s atmosphere when the aptly named DAVINCI — or Venus Deep Exploration of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging — mission drops a probe on the planet’s surface.

When the 3-foot-wide (0.9 m) landing field of the DAVINCI mission takes a one-way parachute flight to VenusIn the early 2030s, it will carry the VASI (Venus Atmospheric Structure Investigation) instrument along with five other instruments. VASI will collect data related to temperature, pressure and wind in Atmosphere of Venus Because it descends from Hell and enters the planet’s overwhelming lower atmosphere.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA spotted the sun smiling, which is the most joyful thing: ScienceAlert

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Scientists were amazed by a strange substance that can be made like plastic, but it is made like metal

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Study finds that bumblebees enjoy playing with balls | animal behavior

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Mondrian’s painting has been hanging upside down for 75 years | Piet Mondrian

October 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A NASA instrument tied to Venus prepares to face harsh weather

October 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Who just beat Carson Karcella at Ohio State Wrestling?

October 29, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

PS Plus Essential Games announced for November 2022 for PS5 and PS4

October 29, 2022 Len Houle