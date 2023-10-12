October 12, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A new Starlink page has been launched to promote the upcoming cellular service in 2024

A new Starlink page has been launched to promote the upcoming cellular service in 2024

Cheryl Riley October 12, 2023 2 min read

SpaceX published a New web page To promote the upcoming “Starlink Direct to Cell” service that plans to bring cellular connectivity to “existing LTE phones” via satellite. The site that PCMag Reports Launched earlier this week, it indicates that the service will initially be limited to text messaging services in 2024, with voice and data functionality to follow in 2025, along with support for IoT devices.

“Direct to Cell works with LTE phones located wherever you can see the sky. No changes to hardware, firmware or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice and data.

Elon Musk’s space company announced plans for the service last year alongside US partner T-Mobile. The service is likely to be relatively slow by terrestrial standards, with speeds estimated at between two and four megabits per second, but its benefit will be in expanding coverage. T-Mobile Press release from last year The company says the service will be available “practically everywhere in the continental United States, Hawaii, parts of Alaska and Puerto Rico, and territorial waters, even outside of T-Mobile’s network signal.”

Satellite communication has become a growing trend for smartphones in recent years. Apple added an Emergency SOS feature to its phones last year that allows iPhone 14 and later to send limited messages and location information via satellite in emergency situations. Meanwhile, AT&T-backed cellular satellite company AST SpaceMobile announced it made its first 5G satellite call from an unmodified smartphone last month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

NASA reveals a sample taken from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu Space news

October 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

NASA has revealed a pristine sample collected from a near-Earth asteroid

October 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

As an annular solar eclipse approaches, this California county is preparing for a tourism boom

October 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal their favorite emojis

October 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A new Starlink page has been launched to promote the upcoming cellular service in 2024

October 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NFL Offensive Line Rankings Ahead of Week 6 | NFL news, rankings and stats

October 12, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Horizon Forbidden West is getting a major price drop at Amazon

October 12, 2023 Len Houle