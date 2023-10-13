How to see the annular solar eclipse this weekend in Northern California

Northern California is well positioned for a unique celestial event this weekend: an annular solar eclipse. That is, if the weather cooperates. On Saturday morning, the moon will appear to pass in front of the sun, briefly blocking a large portion of light from reaching Earth. “It’s this very special combination of something weird that we’re not used to and something scientific,” said Dr. Kyle Watters, planetarium director at Sacramento State University. Community is on campus from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday mornings. The eclipse itself will peak at 9:20 AM Deep diving | Sac University professor answers top questions about Saturday’s solar eclipse “Here in Sacramento, it will be about 85% of the sun,” said Watters. And that’s a nice partial eclipse.” The path of the peak solar eclipse this weekend will extend in a narrow band from the Oregon coast to west Texas. But even there, this weekend’s event will look different compared to the total solar eclipse some saw in 2017. “Even there, this weekend’s event will look different compared to the total solar eclipse some saw in 2017,” Watters said. People living in the path of a perfect eclipse, the Sun will not be completely blocked. The difference maker is where the total eclipse occurs.” The Moon is. “During this weekend’s annular solar eclipse, the Moon will be farther away from Earth in its elliptical orbit. For a total eclipse. , the moon should be closer to Earth, allowing it to block more of the sun’s disk from our view. Solar eclipses are fairly common, but being in the right place to view them is rare, Watters said. “We tend to get one like every two years , somewhere in the world. “But an annular solar eclipse where you’re actually located is extremely rare,” Watters said. On April 8, 2024. The path of totality over the United States will start in central Texas, pass over the Midwest and then trace the US border with Canada. Where can I get special glasses to view the eclipse safely? Anyone planning to stare at the sky for either event will need to make sure they have the proper protection for their eyes. “Sunglasses aren’t good enough. You need a proper pair of eclipse glasses,” Watters said. Free glasses at her event on Saturday morning. Glasses left over from 2017 work too. Other major retailers like Amazon or Walmart may have these glasses as well. Of course, in order to experience the eclipse in full view, the weather needs to cooperate. Where are there good places in Northern California to view the eclipse? The KCRA 3 weather team is forecasting some cloud cover around Sacramento Saturday morning, but not enough to completely block our view. Skies are likely to be clearer to the south and east, so viewing conditions could be better in the Sierra and San Joaquin Valley than in the Coast Range and northern Sacramento Valley.

Northern California is well positioned for a unique celestial event this weekend: an annular solar eclipse. That is, if the weather cooperates. On Saturday morning, the moon will appear to pass in front of the sun, briefly blocking a large portion of light from reaching Earth. “It’s this very special combination of something strange that we’re not used to and something scientific,” said Dr. Kyle Watters, planetarium director at Sacramento State University. Hearst owned During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun during its elliptical orbit. Sac State will host a free viewing event for the community on campus from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The eclipse will peak at 9:20 am | Deep diving | A Sac State professor answers the most important questions about Saturday’s solar eclipse “Here in Sacramento, about 85% of the sun will be covered by the moon. This is a good partial eclipse,” Watters said. The path of the peak solar eclipse this weekend will extend in a narrow band from the Oregon coast to western Texas. But even there, this weekend’s event will look different compared to the total solar eclipse some experienced in 2017. Hearst owned The peak path of the annular solar eclipse will begin Saturday over the Oregon coast and move southeast across West Texas. Much of Northern California will see 80 to 85 percent blackout. “Even for people who live in the path of the total eclipse, the sun will not be completely blocked,” Watters said. “The difference maker is where the moon is.” See also The Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 confirms the presence of sulfur on the surface of the moon During this weekend’s annular solar eclipse, the Moon will be farthest from Earth in its elliptical orbit. To have a total eclipse, the Moon must be closer to Earth, allowing it to block more of the Sun’s disk from our view. Solar eclipses are fairly common, but being in the right place to view them is rare, Watters said. “We tend to get one like every two years, somewhere in the world. But for it to happen where you’re actually located is pretty rare,” Watters said. The next annular solar eclipse will not pass over the United States until 2046. But astronomy fans across the country are making plans for a total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024. The path of totality over the United States will begin in central Texas, pass over the Midwest and then trace the U.S. border with Canada. Where can I get special glasses to view the eclipse safely? Anyone planning to stare at the sky for either event will need to make sure they have the proper protection for their eyes. “Sunglasses aren’t good enough. You need a proper pair of eclipse glasses,” Watters said. Sac State will be giving away these glasses for free at its event on Saturday morning. Glasses left over from 2017 work too. Other major retailers like Amazon or Walmart may have them in stock as well. Of course, in order to experience the eclipse in full view, the weather needs to cooperate. What are good places in Northern California to view the eclipse? The KCRA 3 weather team is forecasting some cloud cover around Sacramento Saturday morning, but not enough to completely block our view. See also The Lunar Orbiter in South Korea captures unreal views of Earth Skies are likely to be clearer to the south and east, so viewing conditions could be better in the Sierra and San Joaquin Valley than in the Coast Range and northern Sacramento Valley.

