An astronaut on the International Space Station caught mysterious blue balls in the sky last year. NASA Earth Observatory Share the photo Also last year, shortly after I took it. The photo was taken while the International Space Station passed over Southeast Asia. Celestial bodies, which appear in nature outside the Earth, are not as mysterious as you might think.

The Earth Observatory is watching our planet while the International Space Station makes its rounds, looking for anything that could help scientists learn and understand things better. Previously, the observatory took a picture of a Newborn on Pacific Island. This image, along with this one depicting the mysterious blue balls in the sky, could provide new data points for scientists to examine.

The image of the mysterious blue spheres in the sky was captured by an Expedition 66 crew member and was acquired on October 30, 2021 – about a year ago. The image was taken with a Nikon D5 digital camera with a focal length of 28 mm, NASA Earth Observatory notes in a post on its website.

While the image might raise some concern for anyone looking at it out of context, the mysterious blue spheres aren’t something to be afraid of. Instead, both fields have logical and sound reasons behind their existence, NASA says. The first ball, which is next to the center of the lower part of the image, is a lightning strike.

Image source: NASA’s Earth Observatory

These are usually hidden by drag. However, since the clouds were not exceptionally heavy in that region of the world, the astronaut on the International Space Station was able to catch the mysterious blue ball in the sky that you see in the image above.

The second mysterious ball, which appears along the right border of the image, is actually the moon. Our Moon is a natural reflector of light – which is why it is so bright as it appears in the sky every night. However, on this particular night, given where it is in relation to the photographer, it looks more like a mysterious blue circle in the sky and less like the moon we look up to every day.

However, even with these mundane explanations behind the balls, seeing these bright blue orbs floating in the sky is exciting, and the picture itself is very captivating. We hope that those aboard the International Space Station will continue to provide exceptional images like this even NASA suspends the International Space Station from service Sometime in the year 2030.