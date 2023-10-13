LIVE VIDEO: Watch the launch of NASA’s Psychic asteroid mission

Is the asteroid Psyche mostly a hunk of metal? Is this object, about the width of Massachusetts, the core of a small planet whose rocky outer layers were shattered during a cataclysmic collision in the early days of the solar system?

For now, all astronomers can say is maybe and maybe not.

NASA is launching a spacecraft, also called Psyche, on a journey to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter to find out.

When is it launching and how can I watch it?

After an earlier postponement this week due to bad weather, the launch is currently scheduled for Friday at 10:19 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft flies on Falcon Heavy, SpaceX’s largest orbital rocket, which is needed to provide the power needed to fly the massive Psyche spacecraft. The launch will be broadcast live on NASA TV and on The agency’s YouTube channelStarting at 9:30 a.m. or you can watch it via the video player embedded above.